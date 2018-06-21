DENVER — Rug Summit 12, scheduled for October 17-18 in Denver, has announced new details of its agenda. Timothy R. Miller, CEO of Local Search Essentials and a digital marketing expert, will lead a discussion titled “Your Customers Are Cheating on You!”

The goal of this event is to help rug care specialists understand and more effectively use a mix of offline and online marketing strategies to retain customers in hyper-competitive, local markets.

Endless marketing options like pay per click, Facebook, Yellow Pages, etc., have become more expensive over the last five years on a cost-per-new-customer basis. This discussion will review a healthy mix of marketing activities and proven strategies to help protect your existing customer base and encourage them to come back.

“On average, most local service businesses only receive about 13 percent of revenue from new customers yet spend almost 80 percent of their marketing budgets to acquire them,” event representatives said. “It’s time for a change! This session is one you will not want to miss!”

You will learn…

How to tell who is talking to your customers

Insights into the market

How to fight for churn & increase retention

How to effectively balance your marketing dollars between new and past customers

Which digital marketing strategies work to nurture past customers and encourage referrals

A proven recipe for success and implementation

How to track and improve results over time

Complete information and registration for this event is available on the Centrum Force site.

A PDF of the full agenda is available for download.

More details…

The popular two-day business building workshop will use the Robert Mann Rugs new Denver facility as the host location, with a program to provide industry-specific workshops to help business owners better manage and grow their rug cleaning operations.

This event will be combined back-to-back with the Association of Rug Cleaning Specialists (ARCS) In-Plant Rug Cleaning Course, a hands-on Skills Day, and a full day of opportunity to get to work side-by-side with Robert Mann.

The two-day Rug Summit will combine presentations and panel discussions on everything from cutting-edge cleaning techniques to business, marketing, and internet strategies. There will be plenty of opportunities to network with colleagues and industry experts.

Rug Summit 12 officially launches at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17, with registration and complimentary coffee. Then attendees get right to work with the first presentation at 8:45 a.m.

