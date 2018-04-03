DENVER — Rug Summit 12 has many valuable features for rug plant business owners and managers, and one of the main presentations will concentrate on getting more business and increasing profits.

Jeff Cross, the executive editor of Cleanfax and creator of Totally Booked University, will lead a discussion entitled “The Warps and Wefts to Construct Wealth” and help attendees better use strategic marketing tactics to increase rug cleaning market share and profits. From how to hire better workers to trends in the marketplace to social media and website strategies, this session is one you will not want to miss.

You will learn…

How to locate and hire better workers

What it takes to work with the millennial generation

All about the better practices to dealing with customer challenges

How to create the best front-line cleaning technician

Which trends in the industry we should analyze and adjust to

How to use social media advertising campaigns to reach your marketplace

Better SEO tactics to improve website traffic and conversions

Rug Summit 12 is scheduled for October 17-18 in Denver. For complete information, and to register for this event online, follow this link. For agenda details, use this link.

More details…

The popular two-day business building workshop will use the Robert Mann Rugs new Denver facility as the host location, with a program to provide industry-specific workshops to help business owners better manage and grow their rug cleaning operations.

This event will be combined back-to-back with the Association of Rug Cleaning Specialists (ARCS) In-Plant Rug Cleaning Course, a hands-on Skills Day, and a full day of opportunity to get to work side-by-side with Robert Mann.

The two-day Rug Summit will combine presentations and panel discussions on everything from cutting-edge cleaning techniques to business, marketing, and internet strategies. There will be plenty of opportunities to network with colleagues and industry experts.

Rug Summit 12 officially launches at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 17, with registration and complimentary coffee. Then attendees get right to work with the first presentation at 8:45 a.m.

Presenters for this event include: