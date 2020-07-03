Interstate Restoration Acquires Rolyn Companies

FORT WORTH, Texas—July 3, 2020—Interstate Restoration, an emergency response, decontamination, restoration, and reconstruction services provider for commercial enterprises in North America, recently acquired Rolyn, one of the largest privately-owned, full-service restoration companies in the United States. The Rolyn acquisition adds nine operation centers and more than 150 experienced employees to Interstate Restoration, expanding the company’s geographic reach and service capabilities.

“Rolyn is one of the most respected names in our industry, with good reason,” said Interstate Restoration CEO Stacy Mazur. “They have an outstanding leadership team and a highly-skilled workforce with expertise in all areas where we plan to grow as an organization. Welcoming Rolyn to Interstate is a great day for our company and great news for our clients.”

For more than 40 years, Rolyn has provided a full range of disaster recovery and specialty construction services to a diverse client base of healthcare, hospitality, multifamily, education, and assisted living properties facing major disasters, everyday emergencies, and reconstruction projects. Rolyn’s operations include its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, as well as operations centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Rolyn has built an exceptionally strong healthcare practice, and the company has been an industry leader supporting healthcare companies and other clients across North America throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so excited for Rolyn’s senior leadership, including Sam Bergman, Mark Futrovsky, Vince Catania and Trent Darden to join Interstate and help us grow the combined organization,” Mazur added. “We are particularly excited to increase our reach into healthcare services through Rolyn’s expertise and impressive clientele. Senior leadership, together with the entire Rolyn team, will be tremendous assets to us going forward.”

“I have gotten to know Interstate, and we share the same commitment to clients and our employees,” said Sam Bergman, CEO of Rolyn. “By partnering in this way, Rolyn’s and Interstate’s clients will benefit from the combined strengths, resources, and experience of two of the best companies in the world in this specialized field. This is a great fit, and provides outstanding growth opportunities for our employees, as well. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and work alongside Stacy and the team going forward.”

The Rolyn acquisition is the latest in a series that includes Perfection Property Restoration, Catastrophe Cleaning and Restoration, ASR Property Restoration, Super Restoration, and JPL Disaster Recovery. These acquisitions expand Interstate’s capabilities and resources across North America. Interstate Restoration LLC, a subsidiary of FirstService Corp., is also partnered with FirstOnSite Restoration, the leading independent Canadian disaster restoration services provider. With nearly 2,000 employees, Interstate Restoration and FirstOnSite assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural, and human-caused disasters. For more information on Interstate Restoration, visit www.InterstateRestoration.com.