LAS VEGAS —The Experience Convention & Trade Show team is finalizing details for the September 5-7 event at The Mirage, and registration is officially open.

Use this link to register for the event, and book travel at discounted prices.

This year’s event features four pre-convention programs, five educational tracks, a special keynote by Dr. Robert Rohm, two live flood houses, hands-on demonstrations and more than 220 booths in the trade show hall.

Trade show hours are:

September 5: 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.

September 6: 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

September 7: 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Visit www.ExperienceTheEvents.com for more information, and to register online, or call 888-881-1001, extension 102.