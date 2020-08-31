JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—August 20—Paul Davis Restoration recently announced the addition of Courtney Makris as Vice President of Business Development. In her role, Makris will be responsible for overseeing strategic business partnerships within the insurance industry for the Paul Davis brand. Based at the company’s Jacksonville, FL headquarters, she will report to Senior Vice President of Business Development, Brad Cowan.

“We are very excited to get Courtney Makris as part of our team,” said Brad Cowan. “We want the best of the best at Paul Davis as Courtney has pointed out. She is definitely one of them.”

Makris brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to Paul Davis. From her last position as Vice President of Sales and Account Management at Enservio, where she was responsible for sales and growth of the company’s software/services solutions for contents inventory and valuation. Prior to that, she earned an extensive property claims background in mitigation and restoration at CodeBlue, a pioneer in emergency communications. She is also a sought-after industry speaker who has presented at the Property and Liability Resource Bureau’s Claims Conference, Property Innovation Summit and Global Young Leaders Conference.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this winning team at Paul Davis!” said Makris. Having worked in the industry for many years, the Paul Davis reputation precedes itself. “The people here execute on their vision of providing extraordinary care while serving people in their times of need. I truly believe, especially in a service-based business, that people are what make a company successful. Here at Paul Davis, it is clear we are living by our mission of providing opportunities for great people to deliver Best in Class results.