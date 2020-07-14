ANN ARBOR, Mich.—July 13, 2020—BELFOR Franchise Group (BFG), a residential and commercial services franchise group, recently acquired The Patch Boys, a drywall company whose core services include drywall repair and installation, ceiling and plaster repair, and popcorn ceiling removal. The Patch Boys acquisition expands BELFOR’s portfolio of services for residential and commercial customers.

The Patch Boys was founded by CEO Leo Goldberger in 2006 and began franchising in 2015, growing to 96 units across 20 states in just five years. Their strong reputation in the construction industry, fast-yet-reliable response, high-quality work, and exceptional customer service make the company an effective complement to the other BFG brands.

“We are so glad The Patch Boys are now part of the BELFOR family of brands.” said Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR. “This business model provides a unique opportunity for franchisees and entrepreneurs to continue to grow their businesses all while helping customers in their time of need.”

The Patch Boys acquisition makes it the ninth brand to join BELFOR Franchise Group. Other BFG brands in the home and commercial services industry include:

BELFOR Franchise Group is the world’s largest residential and commercial services franchise group based on geographic footprint and number of units. The award-winning, multi-concept franchise system is a division of BELFOR Property Restoration, the world’s largest disaster restoration company. For over a decade, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering recession-resistant, industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, ongoing coaching, and business development. For more information, please visit www.belforfranchisegroup.com.

The Patch Boys serve an unmet consumer need, fixing holes left by daily wear and tear as well as plumbers, electricians and other tradespeople that are not large enough jobs to appeal to most construction companies or contractors. In 2019, The Patch Boys was ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s list of the Top 500 Franchises in the U.S. For more information, visit https://thepatchboys.com.