NORTHBROOK, IL — Many specialized cleaning and restoration industry professionals aren’t fully aware of just what ISSA Show 2018 in Dallas has to offer.

You might ask, “Why is this important to me?” The ISSA Show is now a solid component of the specialized cleaning and restoration industry, carpet cleaners and restoration contractors just like you. Of note, ISSA is getting more involved in the restoration industry: It took Australian restoration and cleaning alignment group Specialised Restoration & Cleaning Professionals (SRCP) under its umbrella last year; it has partnered with The Experience to offer a Specialty Cleaning and Restoration Pavilion at the ISSA Show; and more. And ISSA has always been involved with carpet and floor cleaning. ISSA’s involvement in our industries will continue to grow as part of its mission to “have the greatest impact on establishing a global cleaning community.”

From Cleanfax reporting, you already know about ISSA Show’s new Specialty Cleaning and Restoration Pavilion and Pressure Washing (an up-and-coming add-on service in our industry) Pavilion. But what you probably don’t know about is the ISSA Show 2018 presentations that are key to our industry. There are a multitude of educational seminars, including workshops with certification from both CMI and NORMI, available at the show.

Here is a list of key ISSA Show 2018 presentations

Floor Cleaning and Restoration Workshops

Tuesday, October 30

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The ABCs of Professional Carpet Care ISSA CMI Carpet Care Certification

$150 (workshop certification)

Get an overview of carpet surfaces and current trends in carpet cleaning in this session that will guide you through the processes to effectively remove soils, prevent re-soiling, master spot removal, and interim and restorative/periodic maintenance, all tied to existing standards of care from major carpet mills. You’ll leave with an ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) Carpet Care handbook and an opportunity to take an online exam to earn CMI certification. This course is a CMI Verified course compliant with the ISSA Training Standard. Visit the ISSA Show registration page to add this optional event; once purchased it will automatically add to your planner.

2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Prepare to Be Floored — Trends, New Methods, and More! ISSA CMI Hard Floor Care Certification

$150 (workshop certification)

Think you can close the book on hard-floor care? Think again. This session will give you a high-level overview of hard-floor surface care and current trends, from new and efficient cleaning methods, to solutions to address safety concerns and asset protection issues. In this fast-paced session you will discover how to handle new and unique flooring such as polyvinyl sheeting, rubber, bamboo, laminates, and more. Plus, you will go home with an ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) Hard Floor Care handbook and an opportunity to take an online exam to earn CMI certification. This course is a CMI Verified course compliant with the ISSA Training Standard. Visit the ISSA Show registration page to add this optional event; once purchased it will automatically add to your planner.

4:25 – 5:00 p.m.

Mold Won’t Hurt You… Unless You’re You

Free

Caulks, sealants, paint, varnish, cleaning agents, carpeting, air fresheners — these can all cause indoor air pollution and have adverse health effects immediately or years later. All of us are unique and our physical reactions to indoor air quality issues are no different. As a committed employer looking out for building occupants, where do you start the assessment process and at what point should you hand it over to an Indoor Air Quality (IAQ)/Mold professional? In this session, Hoffman, Executive Director of the National Organization of Remediation and Mold Inspectors (NORMI), will give you some clear benchmarks and a step-by-step process to help you determine your process to identify and prevent such pollution of air quality.

Wednesday, October 31

8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

MOLD: Should I Sanitize or Remediate?

$449 (workshop)

The health and safety of the occupants can be affected by the decision you make. The NORMI™ Trained Professional knows the difference between a small mold or mildew issue that can be sanitized and a more serious systemic mold contamination that must be remediated, and that by a certified mold remediator. This entry level course is designed to help the __________ (you, the professional, property owner, manager?) identify existing and potential IAQ/mold issues, evaluate the conditions and causes supporting the problem and determine the need for either implementation of a sanitization or remediation protocol. Reduce the possibility of liability by putting in place a pro-active approach to a healthier indoor environment. Visit the ISSA Show registration page to add this optional event; once purchased it will automatically add to your planner.

Business Management Workshops

Monday, October 29

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

ISSA Spotlight Speaker: Complacency Kills

Free

Kick off your week with the inspirational David Goggins, a former Navy Seal and Guinness World Record holder. Using his real-life experiences Goggins will reveal what it takes to ensure a successful mission. Hint: It’s all about banishing negative self-talk and cultivating the right mindset. If you are serious about maximizing your potential, then attending this presentation is a must.

10:45 – 11:30 a.m.

Driving Growth Through Strategic Market Expansion (sponsored by Essendant)

Free

The marketplace is rapidly changing with new competitors entering the channel at an accelerated rate. Customer behaviors are also evolving as buyers look to their suppliers for expanded product options and information. In this environment, it is crucial for businesses to:

Drive organic growth thru strategic category management Defend market share from larger rivals by optimizing supply chain performance At the very least, organizations have the ability to create a competitive edge from current or available capabilities Supply chain optimization equalizes competition Create innovation and expansion by freeing up cash Supply chain optimization enhances operational performance resulting in top line growth (fill rates, efficiencies, etc.)

In this session, you will gain valuable insights into how strategic category management and supply chain optimization can drive organic growth for your business and defend market share against larger rivals.

1:15 – 2:00 p.m.

Eat a Frog for Breakfast! Time Management for Busy People

Free

Time management is less about managing time and more about changing your behaviors. Learn how to focus on activities that garner the greatest returns, plan versus react to challenges, fight procrastination, and more in this fast-paced, “waste-no-time” presentation. So, roll up your sleeves and embrace new strategies that will make your personal and professional productivity soar. This session will arm you with your own personal action plan for success!

2:15 – 3:00 p.m.

Hiring Best Practices: How to Find the Needle in the Haystack

Free

Where do you find employees with the strong work ethic you need to help your business succeed? Do you feel like you are trying to find that one in a million – the proverbial needle in a haystack? Join this panel of your peers to uncover some of their secrets to developing successful strategies in the hiring practices and learn proven techniques that you can implement the minute you go home.

2:15 – 3:00 p.m.

A Bad Attitude Is Like a Flat Tire—You Can’t Get Far Without Changing It

Free

They say attitude is everything, but is that necessarily true? Attitude can be the start of everything. This session challenges you to examine your attitude—is it empowered, looking ahead, or do you need a serious adjustment? A positive mindset can be your biggest discovery. You’ll leave this session with practical takeaways and the drive to implement them.

2:15 – 3:00 p.m.

Systemizing Your Training Program

Free

Untrained employees = unhappy employees. Insufficient employee training = lost customers. How much money are you losing each year because you’re still “winging it” when it comes to training? In this practical session, you’ll discover how to systemize your training so you can duplicate your best staff, decrease payroll costs, and deliver consistent quality as you grow. Let’s face it, training is the most important thing you do, don’t leave the results to chance. Learn how to systemize your training and improve your bottom line and quality of life!

3:15 – 4:00 p.m.

Get Noticed! No-Nonsense Advice to Standing Out

Free

The choices we make and the actions we take set the tone for how we are perceived. Join James, speaker, author, and sassy little Aussie, and discover what makes getting the right kind of attention to yourself and your team invaluable and also why paying attention in very specific ways drives profitability, productivity and accountability. James has identified that people pay attention at three different levels; personal, professional, and global, and offers a powerful methodology that makes it easy to leverage all three. Get your team aligned, motivated, and focused!

3:15 – 4:00 p.m.

Tech Talk—Leverage the Right Technology and Platforms for Your Brands

Free

Running a professional cleaning business now requires an array of technology. Virtually every aspect of your company is touched or driven by some innovation that didn’t exist 5 or 10 years ago. Are you getting the best CTR with FB? Are you paying too much for PPC? Maybe you don’t have the right CTA. Is your website SEO optimized? It’s hard to keep up with what this alphabet soup of things stands for, much less understand how to use them to benefit you. In this presentation, you’ll get the inside scoop on what’s hot—from tracking job applicants to tracking door keys—and the essential tried-and-true tools to dominate the market and expand nationwide.

Tue. October 30

8:30 – 9:15 a.m.

Attention Pays: How to Drive Profitability, Productivity and Accountability

Free

To get the results you want, you need to get attention. But most people don’t know how to get it and keep it. Join this session to discover what makes attention valuable and why paying attention in very specific ways drives profitability, productivity, and accountability. You’ll learn: Why we get attention wrong (and how to get it right); the three types of attention, personal, professional and global and how to master each; strategies to design work and personal environments for optimal attention and focus, how to turn your technology and devices from frustrating distractions to powerful levers; and a simple framework to get your team aligned, focused, and executing faster than ever.

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Talent Retention Should be Your Top Priority

Free

When someone walks out the door, it affects morale, creates unforeseen expenses, and setbacks on work. A culture that promotes employee engagement and retention is more likely to hold on to its talent longer, creating expertise, continuity, and growth. Woodward will show you how to create a culture of transparency, where all employees know exactly where they stand, at all times, and that their work is appreciated, plus incentive programs to drive employees to reach higher.

9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

A Digital Marketing and Video Strategy That Works for You

Free

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat—so many options, and which ones really work? Can you afford not to use them? This session will leave you much better informed on where your time should and should not be spent and equip you with a clear and manageable plan for using social media. Then there’s video! Videos are all the rage, and everyone wants them, but you need a clear strategy. This interactive session will help you think through a social media and video strategy that will wow your audiences without breaking the bank.

10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

The Joys and Pains of Yelp and Google

Free

In today’s world, online reviews hold more power than ever. In fact, they can make or break a small business. Positive reviews can build your online presence and drive more customers to you, while negative reviews could tarnish your business’ image. This session will show you how to be proactive, mitigate, and even prevent damage to your company’s reputation on Yelp and Google.

∴

