DALLAS — June 25, 2018 — The IICRC will be a part of the ISSA Show 2018 North America’s first-ever Specialty Cleaning and Restoration Pavilion (SCRP) at the October 29-31 event in Dallas. The new SCRP will feature cleaning and restoration processes, technologies, and best practices of the cleaning and restoration industries, tying our industry together with the greater cleaning industry, and all powered by The Experience team.

The new addition aims to execute the ISSA’s mission of advancing clean and driving innovation and to further boost its leadership role in providing education and information to the global cleaning industry. The IICRC will offer special incentives for those at the show, including those who want to become IICRC Certified Firms. Those looking to become IICRC Certified Firms will have their application fees waived when they sign up at the show.

“Come chat with IICRC staff ready to answer questions or to offer information about the flurry of activity happening at the IICRC,” IICRC CEO Richard Greene said. “Whether you need CECs or have questions about the IICRC certification process that extends to the master level, come say hello.”

To register or for more information, visit show.issa.com.

While the booth is designed especially for the specialty cleaning and restoration pavilion also welcomes building service contractors and facilities and in-house service providers, offering a chance to learn more about specialized techniques, equipment, and tools.

“With a myriad of certifications that help steer one’s career path, the most trusted third-party endorsement stands ready to partner with the cleaning and restoration industry as we have for over four decades,” Greene added in regards to the IICRC’s place at the ISSA Show.

About the show

The ISSA Show is the one week when the entire professional cleaning industry comes together to learn and do business with more than 750 exhibitors from 24 countries.

Use this link to see the complete show schedule.

Here is the ISSA Show question (FAQ) page.

