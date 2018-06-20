NORTHBROOK, IL — June 21, 2018 — To execute the ISSA’s mission of advancing clean and driving innovation. and to further boost its leadership role in providing education and information to the global cleaning industry, the association is expanding what it offers ISSA Show attendees.

ISSA will launch a first-time Specialty Cleaning and Restoration Pavilion (SCRP) at its Dallas event, scheduled for October 29-November 1, 2018, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Cleaning and restoration processes, technologies, and best practices are often closely tied together, and the new pavilion will demonstrate that, with The Experience trade show team as the host and facilitator of all activities in that section.

“The Experience is excited to host the Specialty Cleaning and Restoration Pavilion at ISSA,” according to Larry Cooper, who runs The Experience series of events. “We will have live demonstrations running in the trade show hall for carpet cleaning, hard surface floor cleaning, spot cleaning, commercial water damage restoration, drying, and much more.”

Besides the obvious draw for cleaning and restoration companies to tour this unique pavilion, building service contractors should also add the SCRP section to their must-do list while at the ISSA Show. “If any are adding speciality skills to their companies, they should check out the pavilion to try out new ideas,” Cooper said. “They can take away new techniques and skills to immediately bring back and use.”

In addition, facilities and in-house service providers, as they deal with the day-to-day challenges in their operations, will find the pavilion adds value to their facilities regarding equipment, tools, products and processes.

About the show

The ISSA Show is the one week when the entire professional cleaning industry comes together to learn and do business with more than 750 exhibitors from 24 countries.

