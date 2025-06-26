More Leads, Less Chaos: Is It Time For a Sales Manager?

June 26, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Troy Harrison

In this episode of Straight Talk!, we explore one of the biggest turning points in a growing business: Deciding when to bring in a sales manager.

You will learn from expert business coach Troy Harrison the signs your business is ready (or not), what makes a great first sales manager, pitfalls to avoid in the hiring process, how to align sales leadership with long-term goals, and more.

Whether you’re a business owner doing it all or part of a team that’s scaling fast, this conversation will help you make the right move at the right time.

