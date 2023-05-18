Law Offices of Ed Cross Now Serving Restorers in Michigan

Michigan attorney Angela Bajramaj has joined the Law Offices of Edward H. Cross as a partner and will run the firm’s new office in Detroit.

For eight years before joining the firm, Bajramaj served as Corporate Counsel for BELFOR and oversaw its U.S. restoration collections. She also has the unique distinction of being one of the few female lawyers in the United States who is also a licensed general contractor.

“Angela brings years of restoration and collections experience to our firm, and I am honored to have her as a Partner. In addition to the work she will do in Michigan, she will also serve as co-counsel with our lawyers who are licensed in other states. This will have a national impact on the cash flow of the restoration industry,” said Ed Cross, who is licensed to practice law in California, Texas, North Carolina, and Hawaii. The Law Offices of Edward H. Cross represent restoration contractors exclusively, with a focus on contract drafting, collections, and litigation.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue to serve the restoration community alongside my Michigan partner, ‘The Restoration Lawyer’ Ed Cross,” said Bajramaj.

