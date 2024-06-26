Jeff Cross & Gavin Macgregor-Skinner Take the Stage at The Experience

June 26, 2024Cleanfax Staff
The Experience

Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director, and Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, Senior Director of Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, will present at The Experience Convention and Trade Show, Sept. 4-6 at the Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

On Sept. 5, Cross will speak on The Butterfly Effect, What You Do Now Effects Everything in the Future. In this audience-centric discussion, Cross will cover how seemingly insignificant actions can and will impact the future of your company. While you won’t change world events or alter significant history as portrayed in the hit movie The Butterfly Effect, every action taken by you, or your staff, has consequences. In this fast-paced, one-hour presentation Cross will focus on actions business owners, managers, and technicians engage in that can spell success—or disaster.

Macgregor-Skinner, also on Sept. 5, will present Biofilms: Miss Them and They Will Cause Trouble. Biofilms are increasingly recognized as a critical global issue in a multitude of industries resulting in estimated economic costs of US $5 trillion annually. Biofilms present a significant challenge in maintaining clean and healthy environments in buildings. A biofilm is a community of bacteria that adhere to a surface and can form on just about any type of surface. Bacteria like to organize themselves into a biofilm on surfaces and develop up to 10 times faster than if they were alone in the environment. The layer surrounding them gives them the ability to resist cleaning and disinfection products 100 times more. These structured communities of microorganisms adhere to surfaces and are notoriously difficult to remove using conventional cleaning methods.

Macgregor-Skinner looks at what biofilms are; how to detect them; discusses the health risks and structural damage associated with biofilm presence; and covers knowledge and tools needed to combat biofilm-related issues—ensuring safer and cleaner environments.

Overall, The Experience is designed for ambitious cleaning and restoration professionals seeking to grow their small business and increase profits. The convention helps navigate new markets, enhance profitability, and refine skills under the guidance of industry experts. The Experience also offers a consistent schedule of direct, hands-on training. During the three days, the conference incorporates more than 50 top-level speakers, and provides the opportunity to network with vendors on the trade show floor.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

ISSA Residential Logo

ISSA Residential Opens Nominations for 2024 Professional Image Awards

Awards / ISSA / News
Chuck Violand ST 800x533

Onboarding: The First Step to New Employee Success

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / Labor / Leadership Tips / New Hires and Appointments / Video
PuroClean Cleveland 800x533

Charles Atkins Receives PuroClean Cares Award

Awards / News
Ed Marsh 800x533

Crafting Content for Effective Client Engagement

Business Management & Operations / Industry Research / Marketing & Sales / Video
HydraMaster

HydraMaster Partners With New Source Network Distributors

Growth & Acquisitions / News
PuroClean

PuroClean Names Morristown Location Franchise of the Year

Awards / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Polls

Has the increase in remote work made booking residential cleaning appointments easier than before the COVID-19 pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...