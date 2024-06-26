Jeff Cross & Gavin Macgregor-Skinner Take the Stage at The Experience

Jeff Cross, ISSA Media Director, and Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, Senior Director of Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, will present at The Experience Convention and Trade Show, Sept. 4-6 at the Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas.

On Sept. 5, Cross will speak on The Butterfly Effect, What You Do Now Effects Everything in the Future. In this audience-centric discussion, Cross will cover how seemingly insignificant actions can and will impact the future of your company. While you won’t change world events or alter significant history as portrayed in the hit movie The Butterfly Effect, every action taken by you, or your staff, has consequences. In this fast-paced, one-hour presentation Cross will focus on actions business owners, managers, and technicians engage in that can spell success—or disaster.

Macgregor-Skinner, also on Sept. 5, will present Biofilms: Miss Them and They Will Cause Trouble. Biofilms are increasingly recognized as a critical global issue in a multitude of industries resulting in estimated economic costs of US $5 trillion annually. Biofilms present a significant challenge in maintaining clean and healthy environments in buildings. A biofilm is a community of bacteria that adhere to a surface and can form on just about any type of surface. Bacteria like to organize themselves into a biofilm on surfaces and develop up to 10 times faster than if they were alone in the environment. The layer surrounding them gives them the ability to resist cleaning and disinfection products 100 times more. These structured communities of microorganisms adhere to surfaces and are notoriously difficult to remove using conventional cleaning methods.

Macgregor-Skinner looks at what biofilms are; how to detect them; discusses the health risks and structural damage associated with biofilm presence; and covers knowledge and tools needed to combat biofilm-related issues—ensuring safer and cleaner environments.

Overall, The Experience is designed for ambitious cleaning and restoration professionals seeking to grow their small business and increase profits. The convention helps navigate new markets, enhance profitability, and refine skills under the guidance of industry experts. The Experience also offers a consistent schedule of direct, hands-on training. During the three days, the conference incorporates more than 50 top-level speakers, and provides the opportunity to network with vendors on the trade show floor.