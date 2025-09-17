ISSA Reveals 2025 Class of Emerging Leaders

ISSA declared its second annual class of Emerging Leaders. This distinguished group of 30 rising professionals represents the next generation of visionaries in the global cleaning and facility solutions industry. Selected from more than 120 nominations of professionals under 40, honorees were recognized for their innovation, leadership, and contributions to advancing the industry.

The 2025 Emerging Leaders Class reflects broad representation from across the cleaning and facility solutions community and around the world—including manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, distributors, building service contractors, in-house service providers, and residential cleaners. Each has demonstrated excellence in leadership and a commitment to strengthening the industry.

As part of the Emerging Leaders Program, one individual will be honored with the ISSA Rising Star Award in Honor of Jimmy Core. Individuals can vote now to select a winner from this impressive group to receive the prestigious title. The recipient of the Rising Star Award will be announced at ISSA Show North America on Nov. 11.

The ISSA Emerging Leaders Program was created to recognize and support up-and-coming talent across the cleaning community. Participants gain access to valuable networking opportunities, leadership training, and exclusive resources to further their careers and contributions to the industry.

The 2025 Emerging Leaders Class includes:

Alex Bertuzzi, owner of The Reliable Group

Quincy Bland, director of custodial services and waste management for Round Rock Independent School District

Tim Bradley, vice president of facility solutions and packaging at Lindenmeyr Munroe

Dominick Buchholz, director of internal operations for Buck Services

Mark Bushey, associate director of channel management at Kimberly-Clark Professional

Sarita Ceron S., quality control and compliance manager at Custom Cleaning and Management Services Corp.

Dominique Cheatham, supervisor of day porter and general maintenance for Continuum Services

Maggie Gottardi, director of technology for State Industrial Products

Tyler Hands, executive vice president, C&C Cleaning Services

Brin Hill, vice president of engineering and operations for Cobotiq

Donnell Hines, regional operations manager at Integrity National Corporation

Caden Hutchens, CEO of Otuvy

Cristhian Inzunza, territory manager at Western Maintenance Sales

Jaanika Kasemets, development manager at Puhastusekspert OÜ

Caleb Lindsey, branch manager at Imperial Dade

Sean Lynch, director of custodial services for UBC Facilities of Canada

Vince Maione, director of sales and marketing for Smart Inspect

Alessandra Massetti, technical sales specialist for Barentz N.A.

Madison McEnroe, subject matter expert at Genesan

Kelly Orchard, category manager at Network Distribution

Joseph Papayanatos, senior manager of projects and human resources at CBS Maintenance Ltd.

Mpule Carol Phophi, director of Tagline Group (Pty) Ltd.

Phillip Recchia, brand manager at Reckitt | Lysol Pro Solutions

Jacqueline Redlitz, senior digital and channel marketing manager and dial professional at Henkel Corp.

Tomeika Rice, facility services supervisor in the city of Austin’s Department of Aviation

Megan Russo, director of sales operations at BradyPLUS

Adam Stathakis, chief operating officer of Stathakis Inc

Michael Staver, chief operating officer and chief revenue officer of KleenMark

Brett Tarquin, vice president of sales for Hospeco Brands Group

Jayesh Vekariya, co-founder and chief innovation officer of joni

For more information about the ISSA Emerging Leaders Program and the ISSA Rising Star Award, click here.