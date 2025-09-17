ISSA Reveals 2025 Class of Emerging Leaders
ISSA declared its second annual class of Emerging Leaders. This distinguished group of 30 rising professionals represents the next generation of visionaries in the global cleaning and facility solutions industry. Selected from more than 120 nominations of professionals under 40, honorees were recognized for their innovation, leadership, and contributions to advancing the industry.
The 2025 Emerging Leaders Class reflects broad representation from across the cleaning and facility solutions community and around the world—including manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, distributors, building service contractors, in-house service providers, and residential cleaners. Each has demonstrated excellence in leadership and a commitment to strengthening the industry.
As part of the Emerging Leaders Program, one individual will be honored with the ISSA Rising Star Award in Honor of Jimmy Core. Individuals can vote now to select a winner from this impressive group to receive the prestigious title. The recipient of the Rising Star Award will be announced at ISSA Show North America on Nov. 11.
The ISSA Emerging Leaders Program was created to recognize and support up-and-coming talent across the cleaning community. Participants gain access to valuable networking opportunities, leadership training, and exclusive resources to further their careers and contributions to the industry.
The 2025 Emerging Leaders Class includes:
- Alex Bertuzzi, owner of The Reliable Group
- Quincy Bland, director of custodial services and waste management for Round Rock Independent School District
- Tim Bradley, vice president of facility solutions and packaging at Lindenmeyr Munroe
- Dominick Buchholz, director of internal operations for Buck Services
- Mark Bushey, associate director of channel management at Kimberly-Clark Professional
- Sarita Ceron S., quality control and compliance manager at Custom Cleaning and Management Services Corp.
- Dominique Cheatham, supervisor of day porter and general maintenance for Continuum Services
- Maggie Gottardi, director of technology for State Industrial Products
- Tyler Hands, executive vice president, C&C Cleaning Services
- Brin Hill, vice president of engineering and operations for Cobotiq
- Donnell Hines, regional operations manager at Integrity National Corporation
- Caden Hutchens, CEO of Otuvy
- Cristhian Inzunza, territory manager at Western Maintenance Sales
- Jaanika Kasemets, development manager at Puhastusekspert OÜ
- Caleb Lindsey, branch manager at Imperial Dade
- Sean Lynch, director of custodial services for UBC Facilities of Canada
- Vince Maione, director of sales and marketing for Smart Inspect
- Alessandra Massetti, technical sales specialist for Barentz N.A.
- Madison McEnroe, subject matter expert at Genesan
- Kelly Orchard, category manager at Network Distribution
- Joseph Papayanatos, senior manager of projects and human resources at CBS Maintenance Ltd.
- Mpule Carol Phophi, director of Tagline Group (Pty) Ltd.
- Phillip Recchia, brand manager at Reckitt | Lysol Pro Solutions
- Jacqueline Redlitz, senior digital and channel marketing manager and dial professional at Henkel Corp.
- Tomeika Rice, facility services supervisor in the city of Austin’s Department of Aviation
- Megan Russo, director of sales operations at BradyPLUS
- Adam Stathakis, chief operating officer of Stathakis Inc
- Michael Staver, chief operating officer and chief revenue officer of KleenMark
- Brett Tarquin, vice president of sales for Hospeco Brands Group
- Jayesh Vekariya, co-founder and chief innovation officer of joni
For more information about the ISSA Emerging Leaders Program and the ISSA Rising Star Award, click here.