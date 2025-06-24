ISSA Nominations Open for the Class of 2025 Emerging Leaders

June 24, 2025Cleanfax Staff
ISSA Emerging Leaders

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, is accepting nominations for the 2025 ISSA Emerging Leaders Awards. People are encouraged to submit nominations before the July 3 deadline.

The ISSA Emerging Leaders Awards recognize the brightest young talent across the cleaning and facility solutions supply chain—including manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, distributors, building service contractors, facility services providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—who are proven leaders in their field. This program is a complimentary benefit for all current ISSA members, and nominations are open to anyone employed by an ISSA member company who will be younger than 40 years old as of October 2025.

“In recent years, we have witnessed an influx of fresh new talent in the cleaning industry,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “There’s no better time than right now to cast a spotlight on these rising stars. As an association, we have an obligation to acknowledge the amazing achievements of these Emerging Leaders as we encourage them to continue to shine brightly and elevate our entire industry to new heights.”

ISSA members are invited to help shape the next generation of industry pioneers by submitting nominations and completing a short questionnaire. Self-nominations are also accepted.

The 2025 ISSA Emerging Leaders will be recognized at ISSA Show North America 2025 and spotlighted in the association’s member magazine, ISSA Today, as well as across ISSA’s social media channels. Emerging Leaders will also have expanded opportunities for visibility and engagement throughout the year.

For more information and to submit a nomination, click here before the July 3 deadline.

