IICRC Seeks Volunteers for Standards’ Revisions

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is seeking volunteers to serve on consensus bodies for the development of three revised Standards: IICRC S540 Standard for Trauma and Crime Scene Cleanup; IICRC S590 Standard for Assessing HVAC Systems Following a Water, Fire, or Mold Damage Event; and IICRC S800 Standard for Professional Inspection of Textile Floor Coverings.

Separate applications are required for each Standard and the deadline to apply is Oct. 31. For those interested in serving on either the IICRC S540, IICRC S590, or S800 consensus bodies, please consider the following: