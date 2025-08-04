IICRC Seeks Volunteers for Standards’ Revisions
August 4, 2025—
The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is seeking volunteers to serve on consensus bodies for the development of three revised Standards: IICRC S540 Standard for Trauma and Crime Scene Cleanup; IICRC S590 Standard for Assessing HVAC Systems Following a Water, Fire, or Mold Damage Event; and IICRC S800 Standard for Professional Inspection of Textile Floor Coverings.
Separate applications are required for each Standard and the deadline to apply is Oct. 31. For those interested in serving on either the IICRC S540, IICRC S590, or S800 consensus bodies, please consider the following:
- The IICRC S540 Standard for Trauma and Crime Scene Cleanup describes the procedures to be followed and the precautions to be taken when performing trauma and crime scene cleanup regardless of surface, item, or location. This Standard assumes that all scenes have been released by law enforcement or regulatory agencies. It is the purpose of this Standard to define criteria and methodology used by the technician for inspecting and investigating blood and Other Potentially Infectious Material (OPIM) contamination. Those interested in submitting an application to serve on the S540 Consensus Body should click here.
- The IICRC S590 Standard for Assessing HVAC Systems Following a Water, Fire, or Mold Damage Event contains procedures to perform HVAC assessments and create a written report and Restoration Work Plan (RWP) of work for residential, commercial, institutional, and healthcare buildings. The HVAC assessment process identifies impacted and non-impacted HVAC internal surfaces after a water, fire, or mold damage event. Those interested in submitting an application to serve on the S590 Consensus Body should click here for more information.
- The IICRC S800 Standard for Professional Inspection of Textile Floor Coverings describes the procedures, methods, and systems to be followed when inspecting synthetic and natural textile floor coverings and related products (e.g., carpets and cushions).
- IICRC is seeking volunteers for this Standard from professional inspectors and Materially Interested Parties (MIPs) involved in the textile flooring inspection industry. They can include, but are not limited to: fiber producers, carpet manufacturers, carpet specifiers, architects, interior designers, carpet retailers, distributors, building contractors, property managers, carpet installers, carpet endusers, attorneys, spotting/cleaning chemical formulators, and carpet cleaners. Those interested in submitting an application to serve on the S590 Consensus Body should click here for more information.