How to Handle Bid Business

February 25, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Troy Harrison

Winning bids isn’t just about offering the lowest price—it’s about proving your value. And this becomes more important every day as the commercial cleaning scene becomes more competitive.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, sales expert Troy Harrison breaks down the strategies behind handling bid business successfully. Learn how to shift the conversation from price to value, avoid the pitfalls of low-margin deals, and position your company for long-term success.

Read Troy Harrison’s article on this topic, here.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Lisa Cordaso

Woman in Leadership: Woman-owned Green Business New Crystal Restoration Celebrates 65 Years of Authenticity

Leadership Tips / News / Sustainability / Video
Chuck Violand

Recruitment Done Right: Hiring and Retention Tips for Business Success

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Video
Young sales team

How to Change Sales Behaviors

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales
JT Kraal

Big Mistakes in Small Details: What Owners Might Miss When Selling Their Companies

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Video
Dean Mercado

The Perfect Prompt

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
Military person and civilian shaking hands standing on white background

Veterans Report Higher Levels of Financial Well-being, Employer Loyalty

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much does your company invest annually in training and education?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...