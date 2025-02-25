How to Handle Bid Business

Winning bids isn’t just about offering the lowest price—it’s about proving your value. And this becomes more important every day as the commercial cleaning scene becomes more competitive.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, sales expert Troy Harrison breaks down the strategies behind handling bid business successfully. Learn how to shift the conversation from price to value, avoid the pitfalls of low-margin deals, and position your company for long-term success.

Read Troy Harrison’s article on this topic, here.

