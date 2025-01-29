How to Handle a Callback Like a Pro

January 29, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Kyle Kluth

Callbacks can be a costly and frustrating challenge for home-based service companies.

In this episode of Tips From the Trenches, we discuss the issue with Kyle Kluth at Pinnacle Eco Clean, as he shares his thoughts on how to handle callbacks and what strategies cleaning companies can use to avoid them.

You will learn how to address callbacks effectively while maintaining customer satisfaction, proven methods to minimize callbacks through quality control and training, the most challenging callback examples, and the need to identify trends and improve services.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

