Google Business Profile Strategy for the Cleaning Industry

A strong digital footprint can be crucial for the success of any small business, including those in commercial cleaning, on-location floor cleaning, and disaster restoration.

Aside from your website, one of the most effective tools for achieving this is a Google Business Profile (GBP). New and smaller businesses often overlook using a GBP as they seek ways to drive more new business from the web, especially the Google search engine.

Create a GBP account at this link.

What Can a GBP do for Your Business?

A free GBP account is a verified business listing that displays essential business information such as address, contact details, services, operating hours, and customer reviews. This makes it easier for local customers to find and connect with your business. Moreover, the GBP ensures that your business appears in local search results and Google Maps, giving you an edge over your competitors in your area.

An updated, detailed GBP enhances your business’s visibility on Google, attracts potential customers, builds trust, and drives foot traffic to your physical location.

It can help increase your brand’s credibility. Customers often use customer reviews and testimonials to ensure that a service provider has satisfied customers. They read these reviews to see if they can learn anything quickly about how customers perceive the value of a potential provider. Reviews may not close a new deal but not having them may cause some buyers to keep searching.

Having a good number of recent Google reviews can help improve your business’s Google search engine performance, helping more people find your specific business as they search for potential service providers.

‘Get Found’ Easily on Google

Since commercial cleaning, on-location floor cleaning, and disaster restoration businesses are niche businesses with high-impact services, potential customers will likely search for as many alternatives as possible. This means few, if any, customers are going to commit to hiring the first company they find. They will research several potential vendors and go through a research and evaluation process before making any buying decisions.

With this sales process, we need to “get found” on Google with simple searches such as “commercial cleaning near me,” “on-location floor cleaning near me,” and “disaster restoration businesses near me.”

An up-to-date GBP with detailed information will ensure your business gets found early in this process.

Steps to Optimize Your GBP

To maximize the potential of your GBP, consider these seven tips for optimization:

Claim and verify your profile: Ensure your business is listed on Google and verify ownership to gain complete control over your profile. Provide accurate and complete information: Fill out all relevant fields, including your business name, address, phone number, website, key services, and operating hours. You can create and show a special offer like a free quote/proposal, free contract review, or something else to get potential customers to try your services. Select appropriate categories: Choose the most relevant categories to describe your business, as this helps Google match your profile with relevant searches. Add high-quality photos: Include professional photos of your storefront/office, products, and services to create a visually appealing profile. Include a brochure. Encourage and respond to reviews: Get the reviews link and ask satisfied customers to leave a review. Respond to both positive and negative feedback to show you value customer opinions. Utilize Google posts: Share updates, news, useful information, promotions, and events directly through your profile to keep your audience engaged. Aim to post relevant industry news, company news, and special offers at least once per month. Keep your profile updated: Regularly update your profile to reflect changes in operating hours, contact details, or new offerings.

A GPB will benefit your business

Investing time and effort into creating and optimizing your GBP can produce significant returns by boosting your online visibility, attracting local customers, and enhancing your brand’s reputation. The GBP can be an indispensable tool for small businesses looking to thrive in a competitive market.