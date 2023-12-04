Georgia Coatings Provides Coating for Atlanta’s King Center

Nearly 20 years ago, Georgia Coatings applied AmCoat Industrial’s Rhino Shield product to the home of Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and current director of the Martin Luther King Center. She was so impressed by the longevity of the original coating that she asked for the King Center to be protected with Rhino Shield as well.

“Dr. Bernice King is one of the most amazing people I’ve met,” said Jeff Ecklund, Georgia Coatings co-owner and Rhino Shield dealer. “Just a down-to-earth person who’s very likable. She was so impressed with how well the original coating on her home is still holding up, she asked us to help her protect the King Center, and we’re honored to have accomplished that.”

The King Center, located in Atlanta and established in 1965 by Coretta Scott King, wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is a place where people can visit their final resting place, learn more about Dr. King and his work through exhibits in Freedom Hall, and visit the King Center’s library and archives.

“The King Center is a national treasure,” said Roxanne Ecklund Georgia Coatings co-owner. “To be asked to help preserve and protect the Center is quite an honor. We knew Rhino Shield would produce lasting results.”

The job took careful planning and execution, as prep work and coating had to take place while the Center was open. Jeff said they had to do the work in stages in order to keep the Center operational and leave room for visitors to move between different areas.

“This was a challenging job that took longer than normal as we worked carefully around schedules and people visiting the center,” said Jeff. “There was a lot of planning and staging that went in this process—to be able to work without impacting the visitors in any way—and to ensure nothing was interrupted.”

In addition to protecting the stucco walls, the job also involved a lot of detail work including stenciled quotes on the walls, delicate seals, and planters and handrails.

“In addition to logistical hurdles, there was a lot of intricate details that needed special care,” said Jeff. “We were also able to apply Floor Shield to the Center’s garage floor. It’s great when we can protect an entire property like that. I’m so happy we were able to be a part of that.”

Both Roxanne and Jeff Ecklund hold special memories of the Center.

“Jeff and I were so moved by the somberness and calming nature of the King Center,” said Roxanne. “That is a very special place—both educational and inspirational.”

