From Red Flags to Hidden Gold: How to Review a Résumé Like a Pro

December 23, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Troy Harrison

In this episode of Straight Talk!, business Coach Troy Harrison shares the art of analyzing and responding to résumés.

From spotting top talent to recognizing transferable skills and leveraging technology, we explore strategies for companies looking to hire the best workers.

Learn how to focus on key resume elements without getting overwhelmed and identify red flags while giving candidates a fair chance. And the power of uncovering hidden potential in non-traditional career paths is invaluable to finding the best fit for company positions.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

