From Red Flags to Hidden Gold: How to Review a Résumé Like a Pro

In this episode of Straight Talk!, business Coach Troy Harrison shares the art of analyzing and responding to résumés.

From spotting top talent to recognizing transferable skills and leveraging technology, we explore strategies for companies looking to hire the best workers.

Learn how to focus on key resume elements without getting overwhelmed and identify red flags while giving candidates a fair chance. And the power of uncovering hidden potential in non-traditional career paths is invaluable to finding the best fit for company positions.

