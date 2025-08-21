Frank Torre Named One of Most Powerful Business Leaders

Frank Torre, vice chairman of PuroClean and co-CEO of Signal Restoration Services, has been named to DBusiness Magazine’s 500 Most Powerful Business Leaders in Michigan list for the eighth consecutive year.

This distinction honors executives who are shaping the future of Michigan’s business environment, recognizing factors such as company size, growth rate, geographic reach, and the breadth of their professional networks.

Torre is known for his transformational leadership in business, healthcare, and philanthropy. He rose to prominence as the founder of Torre & Bruglio Inc., growing it into one of North America’s largest commercial landscape and construction services firms.

At PuroClean, Torre leads the PuroVet Program, a national initiative empowering veterans with discounted pathways to franchise ownership and ongoing support for veteran franchise owners.

For more information about Torre as one of Michigan’s most powerful business leaders, or about PuroClean’s PuroVet Program, click here.