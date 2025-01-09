EPA Penalizes Four Missouri Home Renovators for Lead-Based Paint Violations

Four Missouri home renovation companies have agreed to collectively pay over $27,000 in penalties to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve alleged violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

According to EPA, the following companies failed to comply with regulations that reduce the hazards of lead-based paint exposure during renovations:

BBW Homes LLC in St. Louis

in St. Louis DSH Legacy LLC in Hayti

in Hayti Kim Roberts Properties LLC in St. Louis

in St. Louis Nygard Construction LLC in Bernie

EPA said that each of these companies performed renovations on properties built prior to 1978 without obtaining renovator certification from EPA, as required by federal law. Other violations included failure to retain and produce required records and failure to follow lead-safe work practices during renovations.

“Reducing exposure to lead, especially among children and pregnant women and in communities already overburdened with pollution exposure, is a top priority for EPA,” said David Cozad, EPA Region 7 Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division director. “Renovator certification is a key requirement that ensures renovators will know how to properly handle and dispose of lead-based paint, and to notify residents of the presence of lead-paint hazards.”

Lead-contaminated dust from disturbed lead-based paint in pre-1978 homes is one of the most common causes of elevated blood lead levels. Lead exposure may lead to irreversible and lifelong health effects among infants and children because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults do, and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead. Lead dust can be generated when lead-based paint is disturbed by renovation work such as window installation, demolishing painted surfaces such as walls or porches, and scraping and repainting of homes.

Companies and individuals that perform home renovations or hire subcontractors to perform renovations on pre-1978 housing are required to comply with regulations under EPA’s Lead Renovation, Repair, and Painting (RRP) Program. The regulations include requirements to train employees in proper work practices; obtain certification from EPA prior to performing renovations; as well as compliance with lead safety practices, records retention, and notification to homeowners about the hazards of renovation-related lead exposure.

