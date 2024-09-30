Digital Domination: Mastermind Marketing Strategies for Cleaning and Restoration Business Growth

Business growth today relies on many facets of marketing, and the very best combine modern strategies with a focus on client acquisition, retention, and referrals. If you want to grow your cleaning or restoration company, embracing proven digital marketing tools is critical in today’s competitive marketplace.

During the fast-paced, one-hour session, you’ll learn:

The types of digital marketing platforms that are proven to get new business.

How leading companies make digital marketing work in a competitive market. • How to harness the power of social media to maximize campaigns.

Is SEO on its way out? Learn what has changed and what remains the same.

Online reputation management: Building trust with reviews and testimonials.

Email, video, and podcast marketing techniques your competition avoids.

How to become a mastermind marketing genius.

In addition, the webinar will include a dedicated Q&A session, so you can ask your most challenging questions. The expert panel for this webinar includes:

Jeff Cross (moderator), Cleanfax Media Director

Mark Saiger with Saiger’s Steam Clean

Sonny Ahuja with KillitOnLine

John Braun with Hitman Advertising