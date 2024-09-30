Digital Domination: Mastermind Marketing Strategies for Cleaning and Restoration Business Growth

September 30, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Digital Domination Webinar

Business growth today relies on many facets of marketing, and the very best combine modern strategies with a focus on client acquisition, retention, and referrals. If you want to grow your cleaning or restoration company, embracing proven digital marketing tools is critical in today’s competitive marketplace.

During the fast-paced, one-hour session, you’ll learn:

  • The types of digital marketing platforms that are proven to get new business.
  • How leading companies make digital marketing work in a competitive market. • How to harness the power of social media to maximize campaigns.
  • Is SEO on its way out? Learn what has changed and what remains the same.
  • Online reputation management: Building trust with reviews and testimonials.
  • Email, video, and podcast marketing techniques your competition avoids.
  • How to become a mastermind marketing genius.

In addition, the webinar will include a dedicated Q&A session,  so you can ask your most challenging questions. The expert panel for this webinar includes:

  • Jeff Cross (moderator), Cleanfax Media Director
  • Mark Saiger with Saiger’s Steam Clean
  • Sonny Ahuja with KillitOnLine
  • John Braun with Hitman Advertising

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

lead paint

Dodge a $37,500 Bullet: How to Avoid the EPA Fine

Leadership Tips / Training
IICRC

Certified for Success! How the IICRC Certified Firm Program is a Game-Changer

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Unscripted / Video
hiring

Ask Different Questions

Business Management & Operations
AI abstract CF

Are You Using AI-Powered Recruitment Tools Inclusively?

Business Management & Operations / Labor / Leadership Tips / News
Steve Toburen

Avoid Getting Burned By ‘The Check Is In the Mail’ Client

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video
Dean Mercado

Top 10 Content Ideas to Boost Your Cleaning Business and Engage Clients

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / Marketing & Sales / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

Of the following, which is the most challenging stain for you to remove?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...