Developing Tomorrow’s Leaders

In today’s culture, customer experience (CX) and customer service set businesses apart from the competition. Years ago, it was a product-driven society; if you had the only product, you won the game.

However, the internet has changed the game radically for all of us. You can find the products online and learn what they should cost. In many instances, the customer knows as much as you know. Customer experience is the key to success. It’s not about fixing problems; it’s about never having them. One screw-up, and you’ve had it.

To develop effective managers, they must understand the customer’s journey, the importance of making sure of the steps involved, and how to build smooth transitions. First contacts online until the jobs are complete. Effective leadership is critical to ensure that operations run smoothly and clients are satisfied. The distinction between customer service and CX is crucial in today’s competitive landscape.

Customer service typically focuses on resolving issues and “fixing” problems that arise. It’s reactive, which means it’s measured by how effectively and efficiently your team can address mistakes or complaints. The emphasis is on correcting errors, with success determined by whether the issue is eventually resolved.

On the other hand, CX refers to the holistic view of the customer’s journey with your brand­ from the first interaction to the post-purchase phase. It’s about ensuring a seamless, enjoyable experience at every touch point, starting from online interactions, continuing through purchase, and extending after the job is done. CX is proactive, aiming to delight customers and prevent issues before they arise.

Why is this important? For businesses to thrive, employees must understand that their role is not just to “fix things” but to create positive, frictionless experiences at every stage of the customer’s journey.

Being a building manager requires more than technical information and skills. It requires leadership skills and an understanding of the customer expectations, organizational skills, what is needed, and how to break down tasks so that the employee understands what is expected and how success is measured. Here’s a comprehensive guide to training employees to become successful managers in the commercial cleaning business.

Determine who has management skills

Before you start training employees to take on managerial responsibilities, it’s essential to identify those who show leadership potential. Look for employees who demonstrate initiative, can work independently, and have decision-making and problem-solving skills. These individuals should also be able to motivate and support their peers, show attention to detail, and demonstrate loyalty and trustworthiness.

Employees who already have experience in the cleaning process and understand customer service will typically have a smoother transition into management.

Determine what kind of training is essential

Once you’ve identified potential managers, it’s time to focus on developing your leadership program. This training should include a clear understanding of the customer experience. Again, define the steps and the value of each step. This should then be defined and shared with those doing the work. When you know ‘why it matters,’ it can help solidify the customer experience.

Always go back to the customer experience. The customer is the one we want to please and the one that pays the bill. It has little to do with what we think. What are the steps of your customer’s experience? What does the customer expect from the experience? This comes from defining the steps involved in the experience, the value of each step, and how they influence the outcome.

Follow the new “Golden Rule” of business

Treat the customer how they want to be treated, not how you want to be treated. Your standards might not be high enough!

4. Quantify tasks

For instance, instead of saying, “Enough toilet paper,” specify, “Three rolls of toilet paper should be stocked.” This makes the task clear and easy to measure. Instruct employees with specific amounts: “The soap dispenser should be filled to the halfway mark.” or “The dispenser should hold 100ml of soap.” To do this, you must be able to see and count.

Teach decision making

First, identify the problem and what goes into solving it.

Encourage managers-in-training to make decisions independently, starting with minor issues and gradually progressing to more complex ones. This will help build confidence and decision-making skills.

Educate in conflict resolution

Managers must be equipped to handle conflicts within their teams. Training in mediation techniques and maintaining professionalism in challenging situations is crucial for ensuring a harmonious work environment.

Prioritize time and project management

Teach potential managers to prioritize tasks, manage multiple schedules, and ensure cleaning operations run efficiently. Do this by having managers oversee larger cleaning projects and have them critique the process.

Any manager must understand a commercial cleaning business’ financial and operational aspects.

Understand operational tasks

Comprehending operational tasks such as tracking costs, understanding budgets, and maintaining quality control are key.

Managers must ensure that high cleaning standards are consistently met. Provide training on inspecting work and addressing staff issues to improve the company’s reputation.

Provide hands-on training and mentoring

Shadowing is where employees follow those who are leaders in your organization, not just someone who has time to spend with them. Mentors can offer guidance, answer questions, and provide feedback.

Safety and compliance training

In the commercial cleaning industry, ensuring the safety and well-being of staff and clients are paramount. To ensure workplace compliance, comprehensive safety and compliance training should be provided, including knowledge about health, safety, and environmental regulations such as OSHA and EPA guidelines.

Remember, even eagles need a push!

Continuous feedback is essential for developing successful managers. To help them grow, provide regular evaluation on their tasks such as following directions and ability to make decisions as well as staying up to date on new techniques to be sure they remain effective and relevant in their roles.

Praise, praise, and provide incentives. This can include a point system where they turn their points in for a day off, and the ability to attend a conference.

In conclusion, through mentorship, hands-on training, and continuous feedback, your employees will be well-equipped to transition into management roles and contribute to the continued success of your business.