CTRL + Alt + You: Stop Sounding Like a Robot When Using AI

In today’s content-driven world, speed and authenticity often feel like opposing forces—especially when artificial intelligence (AI) enters the mix. But what if you could create content faster and stay true to your unique voice?

In this episode of Straight Talk!, featuring Online Marketing Muscle’s Dean Mercado, we see how marketers, entrepreneurs, and everyday professionals can harness AI as a creative partner—not a replacement—to generate content that’s personal, compelling, and unmistakably human.

Before you jump into your own AI strategy, or go deeper into what you are currently doing, these tips will help you navigate your way—the right way.