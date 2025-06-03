Create Raving Fans, Not Just Customers

Think about the last time you got decent service—a restaurant, an auto shop, or maybe a retail store. Everything went fine. Your order was correct, the price was fair, and the job got done. You likely said thank you out of politeness and left a tip at the restaurant.

But how often have you gone out of your way to sing the praises of the chef, the server, or the mechanic who helped you? If you didn’t, that’s normal. Most people don’t. But have you ever wondered why?

In their book, Raving Fans, Ken Blanchard and Sheldon Bowles drop a powerful line I’ve carried with me for years: “Your customers are only satisfied because their expectations are so low and because no one else is doing better. Just having satisfied customers isn’t good enough anymore. If you really want a booming business, you have to create Raving Fans.”

This quote highlights something many businesses overlook: Customer satisfaction is not the same as customer enthusiasm. Customers often walk away quietly pleased simply because their basic expectations were met. But meeting expectations doesn’t spark loyalty or word-of-mouth praise.

In the cleaning and restoration industry, this rings especially true. Customers call when something’s gone wrong, i.e., a pipe bursts, mold spreads, or disaster strikes. When you respond quickly, deliver on time, and fix the problem professionally, they’re satisfied. But are they blown away? Are they raving about your company to friends and family? Probably not—unless you’ve given them a reason to.

The 1% Difference

Here’s the secret: Creating a Raving Fan doesn’t require massive overhauls to your service model. It just takes 1% more effort than expected. That’s it.

And this 1% rule? It doesn’t just apply to customers. It starts with how we treat our teams.

Think of kids for a moment. They are relentlessly pursuing just one more episode or one more piece of candy. And when you give in, their joy is contagious. That same joy is possible when employees or customers get something they didn’t expect—something small that says, “I see you.”

As professionals in a fast-paced, high-stress industry, our days are packed. We’re juggling multiple jobs, chasing timelines, and dealing with personal challenges behind the scenes. But here’s the truth: your customers don’t see that. All they know is they have a problem, and you’re the expert they chose to fix it. Meeting their expectations isn’t the win. Exceeding them, even slightly, is what creates a lasting impression.

Internal First, External Always

Creating Raving Fans starts internally. Everyone, from business owners to field techs, plays a role in shaping the customer experience. When team members feel valued, supported, and empowered to go the extra mile, that same energy flows outward to your customers.

Sometimes, it’s as simple as showing up to a job site with coffee for the crew or noticing a colleague having a rough morning and asking what you can do to lighten their load. Small acts build a culture where people genuinely care about each other. When this kind of culture becomes standard, it naturally shows up in your customer interactions.

The Customer Connection

So what does 1% more look like with customers? It might be:

Moving that piece of furniture they were planning to handle.

Sending a quick follow-up email thanking them for their trust.

Leaving behind a small, branded gift or handwritten note.

Showing up with coffee and donuts on day three of a long job.

Mailing a thank you card to a repeat customer with a local restaurant gift card inside.

None of these things are costly or time-consuming, but they’re memorable. And memorable moments turn satisfied customers into loyal advocates.

Will every customer become a raving fan, even with these efforts? No. Some people will always want the bare minimum and move on. But here’s the thing: every customer has the potential to become a fan if you consistently build that 1% more into your business model.

Raving Fans Drive Growth

Customers who are merely “satisfied” will move on when they find someone cheaper, closer, or faster. But customers who feel seen, appreciated, and delighted—even just a little—become loyal. They become your unpaid salesforce. They refer friends, leave glowing reviews, and advocate for your brand. In a market as competitive and referral-driven as ours, this kind of loyalty is priceless.

So, the next time you are on a long job or finishing a service call, ask yourself, “What’s my 1% today?” It could be something as small as remembering the name of the customer’s pet or offering advice beyond the immediate job.

Every day gives you a new chance to create a fan, not just complete a job. When you make that extra effort—even just 1%—you’re not only solving problems, you’re building loyalty, trust, and a reputation that people will talk about long after the work is done.