CRDN Continues Climb on Franchise Times Top 400 List

CRDN, a leading expert in contents restoration operations across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., has once again earned a place on the Franchise Times Top 400 list. CRDN ranked No. 219 among the largest franchise systems in the U.S. by global systemwide sales. Up from No. 243 in 2024, the company’s consistent ascent on the list reflects its double-digit year-over-year sales growth since its founding in 2001, fueled by innovation and leadership in the contents restoration industry.

Headquartered near Metro Detroit in Berkley, Michigan, CRDN (Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network) has evolved from its roots as a drycleaning and textile care business into a global network specializing in full contents restoration; including textiles, electronics, artwork, and personal items damaged by fires, floods, and other disasters.

With nearly 150 locations, CRDN continues to expand its reach and capabilities, helping homeowners recover from a loss and save cherished items.

“Recognition on the Franchise Times Top 400list among the largest and most successful franchise systems in the country underscores the work of our dedicated franchise owners,” said Wayne Wudyka, CRDN CEO and founder. “Consistent reinvestment in innovation, technology, and training across the CRDN franchise network has been instrumental in our sustained growth,” he added.

To view the full 2025 Franchise Times Top 400 list, visit FranchiseTimes.com.