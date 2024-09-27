Certified for Success! How the IICRC Certified Firm Program is a Game-Changer

September 27, 2024Cleanfax Staff
IICRC

In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production, cleaning and restoration companies that have become Certified Firms (CF) describe their journey and how this special designation has helped them with business challenges and positively impacted their companies.

Additionally, they offer advice for other companies considering IICRC certification programs and describe why they are a game-changer for credibility and growth in the industry.

With the rapid increase in consumer calls due to the demand for cleaning and restoration projects, Certified Firms are working in the field daily. With unmatched expertise in completing complex projects, Certified Firms give consumers peace of mind that the job will be completed right the first time.

Is it time for you to become a Certified Firm? Get started here: https://iicrc.org/iicrccertifiedfirm/ Learn more about the IICRC: https://iicrc.org

