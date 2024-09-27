Certified for Success! How the IICRC Certified Firm Program is a Game-Changer

In this episode of Unscripted, an IICRC video production, cleaning and restoration companies that have become Certified Firms (CF) describe their journey and how this special designation has helped them with business challenges and positively impacted their companies.

Additionally, they offer advice for other companies considering IICRC certification programs and describe why they are a game-changer for credibility and growth in the industry.

With the rapid increase in consumer calls due to the demand for cleaning and restoration projects, Certified Firms are working in the field daily. With unmatched expertise in completing complex projects, Certified Firms give consumers peace of mind that the job will be completed right the first time.

Is it time for you to become a Certified Firm? Get started here: https://iicrc.org/iicrccertifiedfirm/ Learn more about the IICRC: https://iicrc.org

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!