Bridging Cleaning and Clinical Science: A New Industry Era

In collaboration, ISSA and the National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI) have announced an initiative designed to transform the cleaning and remediation industries by directly connecting professionals with doctors, scientists, and medical researchers—all at no cost.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, host Jeff Cross is joined by Doug Hoffman, NORMI executive director, and Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, senior director at ISSA, to unveil a new platform aimed at bridging the gap between environmental cleaning and human health. Through a series of free Tuesday night virtual meetings, industry professionals can now access real-time guidance from a medical advisory board led by Dr. Andrew Heyman of George Washington University.

“This has never been done before,” Hoffman said. “We’re connecting the healthcare world with the built environment—giving our industry access to research, protocols, and expert advice that can truly improve lives.”

From addressing the needs of the 20–30% of the population with sensitivities to mold and contaminants, to building a Level 4 remediation training program and standardized service provider network, this initiative aims to elevate how cleaning and restoration professionals understand their impact on public health.

“Now you don’t just hear about cleaning for health—you see the science behind it,” Macgregor-Skinner said. “And most importantly, you get to be part of the solution.”

Click here to join the free virtual meetings every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. No password. No cost. Just the opportunity to help build a cleaner, safer future.