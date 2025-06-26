Bridging Cleaning and Clinical Science: A New Industry Era

June 26, 2025Cleanfax Staff
NORMI

In collaboration, ISSA and the National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI) have announced an initiative designed to transform the cleaning and remediation industries by directly connecting professionals with doctors, scientists, and medical researchers—all at no cost.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, host Jeff Cross is joined by Doug Hoffman, NORMI executive director, and Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, senior director at ISSA, to unveil a new platform aimed at bridging the gap between environmental cleaning and human health. Through a series of free Tuesday night virtual meetings, industry professionals can now access real-time guidance from a medical advisory board led by Dr. Andrew Heyman of George Washington University.

“This has never been done before,” Hoffman said. “We’re connecting the healthcare world with the built environment—giving our industry access to research, protocols, and expert advice that can truly improve lives.”

From addressing the needs of the 20–30% of the population with sensitivities to mold and contaminants, to building a Level 4 remediation training program and standardized service provider network, this initiative aims to elevate how cleaning and restoration professionals understand their impact on public health.

“Now you don’t just hear about cleaning for health—you see the science behind it,” Macgregor-Skinner said. “And most importantly, you get to be part of the solution.”

Click here to join the free virtual meetings every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. No password. No cost. Just the opportunity to help build a cleaner, safer future.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Nelson and Sujey Rivera, Franchise Owners of PuroClean of Morristown, New Jersey

PuroClean in New Jersey Named Franchise of the Year Again

Awards / News
Tony Sacchetillo

New Crystal Restoration Adds Tony Sacchetillo as Project Manager

New Hires and Appointments / News
PuroClean

PuroClean’s Annual International Convention Draws Hundreds of Franchise Owners

News
ISSA Emerging Leaders

ISSA Nominations Open for the Class of 2025 Emerging Leaders

ISSA / News
Black mould on wall closeup. House cleaning concept

U.S. Service Members Find Mold, Lead & Asbestos in Their Homes

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News
NORMI

NORMI™ Launches Medical Advisory Board to Support Safer Military Housing Environments

Mold & Biohazard Remediation / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much of your restoration business comes from self-pay clients?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...