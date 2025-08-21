BluSky Clays For A Cause Event Raises Thousands for HOPE Against Trafficking

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC hosted a Clays For A Cause charity event on Aug. 1, raising over US$5,600 for HOPE Against Trafficking, which provides a safe place for adult female survivors to heal and reclaim their lives through transformative programming and development of life and job skills, while creating a sisterhood of support.

The clays event, held at Island Lake Gun Range in Brighton, Michigan, brought together 85 attendees and seven BluSky staff members for a day of fun and support. The day featured a clay shooting competition, breakfast, awards, raffle prizes, and happy hour.

This year’s event marked the fourth annual Clays event hosted by the BluSky Detroit office, the second benefitting HOPE Against Trafficking. BluSky partnered with several partners to make the event a success. They included Aramsco, American Standard Roofing, Integrity Contents Services, Element Building Sciences, Extreme Supplies, Ram Construction Services, Hilton Garden Inn Detroit/Novi, The Westin, Mudman Drywall LLC, The Detroit Garage, Team Heritage, Prism Specialties, Renewal by Classic Cleaners, St. Anne’s Mead, Michigan Shooting Centers, The Home Depot, and USI.

Clays for a Cause is one of BluSky’s signature community service events. It is a sporting clay tournament, set up much like a golf tournament, only with shotguns and clay targets.

“We’re thrilled everyone joined us for this incredible event–not just to enjoy time together, but to support a great cause,” said Brett Myers, vice president of BluSky’s Detroit office.