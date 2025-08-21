BluSky Clays For A Cause Event Raises Thousands for HOPE Against Trafficking

August 21, 2025Cleanfax Staff
BluSky Restoration Contractors Clays for a Cause

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC hosted a Clays For A Cause charity event on Aug. 1, raising over US$5,600 for HOPE Against Trafficking, which provides a safe place for adult female survivors to heal and reclaim their lives through transformative programming and development of life and job skills, while creating a sisterhood of support.

The clays event, held at Island Lake Gun Range in Brighton, Michigan, brought together 85 attendees and seven BluSky staff members for a day of fun and support. The day featured a clay shooting competition, breakfast, awards, raffle prizes, and happy hour.

This year’s event marked the fourth annual Clays event hosted by the BluSky Detroit office, the second benefitting HOPE Against Trafficking. BluSky partnered with several partners to make the event a success. They included Aramsco, American Standard Roofing, Integrity Contents Services, Element Building Sciences, Extreme Supplies, Ram Construction Services, Hilton Garden Inn Detroit/Novi, The Westin, Mudman Drywall LLC, The Detroit Garage, Team Heritage, Prism Specialties, Renewal by Classic Cleaners, St. Anne’s Mead, Michigan Shooting Centers, The Home Depot, and USI.

Clays for a Cause is one of BluSky’s signature community service events. It is a sporting clay tournament, set up much like a golf tournament, only with shotguns and clay targets.

“We’re thrilled everyone joined us for this incredible event–not just to enjoy time together, but to support a great cause,” said Brett Myers, vice president of BluSky’s Detroit office.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Left to Right: Frank Torre, Vice Chair of PuroClean; George Hernadez, SVP of Commercial Operations & PuroVet Forum Liaison; Paul Edelstein, PuroVet Consultant

Frank Torre Named One of Most Powerful Business Leaders

Awards / News
green city with green Eco Earth concept ,vector illustration

First Projects Achieve LEED v5 Certification

News
Cleanfax Fall 2025 Digital Issue

Fall 2025 Cleanfax Digital Issue Now Online

News
Winter

Online Poll: What’s Your Go-to Strategy for Surviving a Winter Slowdown?

News
ISSA Show floor

ISSA Show North America 2025 Emphasizes Technology & Innovation

ISSA / News
albiware seed round funding

Albi Secures Funding in Strategic Partnership With Frontier Growth

News / Products & Technologies

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s your go-to strategy for surviving a winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...