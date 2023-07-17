Blood on a Plane: Treating Contaminants for Travelers

July 17, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner ISSA Alert

Bodily fluids, such as blood, vomit, and diarrhea, can be dangerous contaminants, no matter where they appear. But when you’re traveling on an airplane, there’s little to no opportunity to vacate the scene.

For this ISSA Cleaning Industry Alert, Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, senior director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, specifically discusses what happens when blood contaminates a plane and how the cleaning industry should respond to such situations.

To hear his advice, watch or listen to the ISSA Cleaning Industry Alert below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Steve Toburen

The Insidious Danger of ‘Displacement Activities’

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
Dean Mercado

Networking Made Easy: Unlocking Success With a Simple Three-Phase System

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
Wildfire smoke

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Highlights Need to Protect Outdoor Workers

Disasters / Health & Safety
Straight Talk! Ed Marsh Operational Mindset

Using an Operations Mindset to Drive Revenue

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
Take 5 website conversions

Website Conversion Fundamentals for Cleaning and Restoration Companies

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / Video
NSM 2023

2023 National Safety Month Focuses on Preventable Injuries

Health & Safety / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

AI Salesperson

Is AI Going to be the Death of the Salesperson?

slow economy

5 Marketing Strategies for Carpet Cleaning Businesses in a Potential ‘Slow Economy (the “R” word)’

link building

The Power of Link Building for Your Cleaning Company’s Success

Polls

For many of your customers, the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Which of the following statements are true?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...