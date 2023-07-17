Blood on a Plane: Treating Contaminants for Travelers

Bodily fluids, such as blood, vomit, and diarrhea, can be dangerous contaminants, no matter where they appear. But when you’re traveling on an airplane, there’s little to no opportunity to vacate the scene.

For this ISSA Cleaning Industry Alert, Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, senior director of the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, specifically discusses what happens when blood contaminates a plane and how the cleaning industry should respond to such situations.

To hear his advice, watch or listen to the ISSA Cleaning Industry Alert below.

Click and Watch: