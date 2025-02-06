Blaze Restoration Names Zach Morgan Senior Project Manager

Blaze Restoration, a leading provider of restoration services in the Pacific Northwest, appointed Zach Morgan senior project manager. With extensive experience in restoration, design, and project management, Morgan will play a pivotal role in overseeing Blaze’s larger US$750,000-plus reconstruction projects, enhancing the company’s quality of work and driving its continued growth.

“I’m thrilled to join Blaze Restoration as a senior project manager, where I can showcase my communication skills, adaptability, and unwavering drive for perfection,” Morgan said. “I’m eager to contribute my expertise in visual design and spatial planning to create exceptional client experiences, while excelling under pressure and delivering outstanding results.”

Morgan brings a remarkable track record of accomplishments, including earning multiple prestigious awards such as the BIA Parade of Homes in 2021 and the BIA Remodeled Homes in 2022. His attention to detail, creative vision, and leadership experience make him an invaluable addition to the Blaze team.

“We are excited to welcome Zach Morgan to the Blaze team as senior project manager,” said Ken Stryker, Blaze Restoration CEO. “Having worked alongside Zach for over half a decade now, I’ve had a front-row seat to his incredible attention to detail, innovative thinking, and ability to deliver results. His proven leadership, customer service, and expertise in the restoration and design industry align perfectly with our mission to provide outstanding service to our clients. Zach’s passion for excellence will be instrumental in elevating the quality of our projects and setting new benchmarks for success here at Blaze.”

In his new role, Morgan will focus on managing high-value projects, streamlining operations, and ensuring that Blaze continues to deliver exceptional service and craftsmanship that exceeds client expectations.