Blaze Restoration Names Zach Morgan Senior Project Manager

February 6, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Zach Morgan

Blaze Restoration, a leading provider of restoration services in the Pacific Northwest, appointed Zach Morgan senior project manager. With extensive experience in restoration, design, and project management, Morgan will play a pivotal role in overseeing Blaze’s larger US$750,000-plus reconstruction projects, enhancing the company’s quality of work and driving its continued growth.

“I’m thrilled to join Blaze Restoration as a senior project manager, where I can showcase my communication skills, adaptability, and unwavering drive for perfection,” Morgan said. “I’m eager to contribute my expertise in visual design and spatial planning to create exceptional client experiences, while excelling under pressure and delivering outstanding results.”

Morgan brings a remarkable track record of accomplishments, including earning multiple prestigious awards such as the BIA Parade of Homes in 2021 and the BIA Remodeled Homes in 2022. His attention to detail, creative vision, and leadership experience make him an invaluable addition to the Blaze team.

“We are excited to welcome Zach Morgan to the Blaze team as senior project manager,” said Ken Stryker, Blaze Restoration CEO. “Having worked alongside Zach for over half a decade now, I’ve had a front-row seat to his incredible attention to detail, innovative thinking, and ability to deliver results. His proven leadership, customer service, and expertise in the restoration and design industry align perfectly with our mission to provide outstanding service to our clients. Zach’s passion for excellence will be instrumental in elevating the quality of our projects and setting new benchmarks for success here at Blaze.”

In his new role, Morgan will focus on managing high-value projects, streamlining operations, and ensuring that Blaze continues to deliver exceptional service and craftsmanship that exceeds client expectations.

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

New Crystal Restoration

New Crystal Restoration Celebrates 65 Years in Business

News
Belfor Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group Share 2025 Expansion Plans

Growth & Acquisitions / News
CMM digital edition

Read the January/February 2025 Issue of CMM Online

News
ISSA Scholars

Applications Now Open for ISSA 2025–2026 Scholars

ISSA / News
Violand Management Associates GPS Podcast

Violand Management Associates Launches Podcast

News
Portrait of mature male engineer looking upwards with his arms crossed at construction site

Construction Hiring Lowest Since April 2020

Labor / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

How much does your company invest annually in training and education?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...