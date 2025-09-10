Betting Big on Survival: How One Restoration Leader Risked It All

September 10, 2025Jeff Cross
Randy Mount

When opportunity knocks in the restoration industry, it doesn’t often wait for careful planning or a comfortable cushion. Sometimes, it arrives in the form of disaster, and the choice is stark: Stay safe, or go all in.

For Randy Mount, president of Ram Restoration and several sister companies, that choice came in 2022 after Hurricane Ian devastated Florida.

Mount had built his business on a steady, modest scale. Headquartered near Dayton, Ohio, Ram Restoration typically handled projects within a 50-mile radius at an average of US$10,000—with an occasional “big” job at $50,000.

“We never worked outside our region,” Mount recalled. “I was focused on one job at a time.”

That changed overnight when a friend’s fiancée, unable to find contractors, asked for help repairing her storm-ravaged home on a private island in Florida.

A million-dollar gamble

Mount didn’t hesitate. He loaded three trucks, gathered 12 workers, and headed south. But during the 20-hour drive, he began to think bigger. Phone calls led to unexpected contracts worth millions. By the time he arrived, he had committed to far more than one house.

“I emptied the bank accounts,” he admitted. “We had a healthy savings we were setting aside for retirement—and I spent $1.2 million in six hours.”

His wife, who managed the payroll and finances, noticed the withdrawals immediately.

“She called me and said, ‘I love you, but I sure hope you know what you’re doing.’ She didn’t say stop, just, ‘I hope you know what you’re doing.’”

That leap of faith quickly escalated. Within days, Mount and his crew weren’t just tackling one property; they were repairing 76 luxury homes, 280 condos, and multiple shopping centers. To keep up, he scaled from 15 employees to 180 in 72 hours. The only way onto the island was by barge, and the conditions were grueling: no running water, long drives to find gas or groceries, and 18-hour days—seven days a week.

Six months with no paycheck

Mount’s company worked for six months without receiving a single payment. Credit cards maxed out, banks refusing loans, he borrowed $3 million in costly private financing just to stay afloat.

“Everything that could hit you, hit you,” he said. “We were working on faith we’d get paid.”

Finally, after half a year of relentless work, the first checks arrived—large enough to pay off debts, replenish accounts, and even put his company on a new trajectory. What had once been a $2 million annual operation ballooned into $36 million.

“People say I got lucky,” Mount said. “There was no luck. It was risk, resilience, and refusal to quit.”

Building resilience through innovation

Mount’s gamble didn’t just reshape his business; it expanded his vision. Today, Ram Restoration has a permanent presence in Florida, alongside his other ventures, including plumbing, construction, and Extreme Microbial Technologies. With over 17 patents, Mount has spent the last decade advancing mold remediation and microbial reduction technologies for sensitized individuals.

“I’ve never accepted ‘this is how it’s done’ as an answer,” he said. “Just because something’s been done the same way since 1942 doesn’t mean it can’t be done better.”

That mindset, born of necessity and sharpened by innovation, continues to drive his companies forward.

No quit, no regrets

Looking back, Mount admits the experience tested him physically, financially, and emotionally.

“It took sacrifices from my family, and there were plenty of nights I asked myself, ‘What am I doing?’” But he also knows the gamble was worth it. “I never quit anything,” he said. “That’s my driving force. Refuse to quit, and you’ll find a way through.”

If given the chance to do it all over again, would he make the same decision? Mount doesn’t hesitate: “Yes.”

Read Jeff Cross's Posts

Jeff Cross

Jeff Cross is the ISSA media director, with publications that include Cleaning & Maintenance Management, ISSA Today, and Cleanfax magazines. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians. He can be reached at [email protected].

Follow Jeff Cross

Related Posts

Cleaning_facility solutions 800x533

Mould Matters: Navigating the New Standard for Safer Buildings

Business Management & Operations / Video
Dean Mercado 800x533

Clone the Owner® 2.0: How to Build a Business That Doesn’t Break When You Step Away

Business Management & Operations / Video
Gen Z on phone at work

New Kids on the Block: Building the Future Generation of Leaders

Business Management & Operations
Mike Pailliotat

The Cleaning Standard: Raising the Bar for Industry Dialogue

Business Management & Operations / Video
Troy Harrison 800x533

The Testimonial Trap: Your Best Sales Tool—Or Your Biggest Blind Spot?

Business Management & Operations / Video
Succession Tips 800x533

Tips to Upgrade Your Succession Plan

Business Management & Operations / Leadership Tips / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

What’s your go-to strategy for surviving a winter slowdown?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...