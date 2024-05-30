Automate to Elevate: Four Business Strategies to Boost Productivity

May 30, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Dean Mercado

Have you ever wondered if there was a way to increase productivity, lower costs, streamline operations, reduce errors, and free up valuable time for employees to focus on more strategic tasks? That’s a lot to wish for, but ways exist for companies to achieve greater efficiency and consistency.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, Dean Mercado, Online Marketing Muscle CEO, shares several automation strategies and how to use them, all with the goal of empowering cleaning or restoration companies to embrace available technology and boost productivity.

The business coach shares how to handle an expanding workload without compromising on performance or quality in the video and podcast below.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

