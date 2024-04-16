Ant Invasions and Costly Consequences

April 16, 2024Cleanfax Staff
Video Image

Ants are attracted to warmth, water and food—all things ants can find in a home and commercial building. Ant problems can fly under the radar by many industry measures, but ants infiltrating buildings can quickly escalate from a minor nuisance to a significant problem.

Once inside, they establish trails along walls, floors, and even ceilings, seeking food and water sources. Their tiny size allows them to squeeze through the smallest cracks and crevices, making it challenging to keep them out. Once a colony has established a foothold, their numbers can rapidly multiply, exacerbating the issue and making eradication more difficult.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, pest control expert Rob Fernback with Complete Pest Solutions shares a typical plan to eradicate ants from a home or an office. His tips keep homes and buildings safe from these invading pests with simple preventative measures.

Watch the video or listen to the podcast below to learn more about increasing health standards and avoiding damage to structures.

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to  manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the  ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

IICRC logo

GBAC Senior Director to Host IICRC Webinar

Cleaning / ISSA / News / Training
Restoration lawyer Ed Cross

Legal Eagle of RIA Sees Challenges and Solutions to Restoration Pricing

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Video
construction price increases

Construction Materials Prices Increase Slightly in March

Business Management & Operations / Marketing & Sales / News
exhausted worker

Another State Blocks Heat Protections for Workers

Business Management & Operations / Labor / News / Sustainability
RIA's Ben Looper

RIA in 2024: Industry Exclusive with Ben Looper

Business Management & Operations / Cleaning / Fire, Smoke & Contents Restoration / Video
Tech partnership

Clean Claims and Magicplan Form New Alliance to Enhance Restoration Processes

Business Management & Operations / Growth & Acquisitions / News

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

CoreLogic

CoreLogic: Spearheading Innovation and Technology in the Restoration Industry

Insurance_Webinar_600x300_CF

Insurance Restoration Strategies Unlocked: How to Identify & Conquer Top Challenges in the Industry

AI sales

Is AI Going to Be the Death of the Salesperson?

Grow your social media

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 2: Grow Your Business with Social Media

Digital Marketing - Part 1

The Digital Marketing Demystified Series—Part 1: World Class Email Marketing

Polls

As a floor cleaning contractor, which of the following best describes your approach to marketing:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...