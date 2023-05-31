3 Ways to Embrace AI for a Competitive Advantage in the Cleaning Industry
Right now, it seems like everyone is talking about artificial intelligence (AI)—and like everything in life, it has its good and bad sides. How can you, as a cleaning professional, take advantage of the positive things it has to offer?
In this episode of Straight Talk!, ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross talks to Dean Mercado, CEO of Online Marketing Muscle, about three specific strategies that can help you leverage AI for your business.
“Those who ignore [AI],” warns Mercado, “you’re ignoring it at your own peril.”
To learn what three strategies are, watch the latest episode of Straight Talk! below!
Click and Watch:
You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:
For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.
Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.
Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company
ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!
Related Posts
Share This Article
Join Our Newsletter
Expert Videos
Popular Content
Polls
Upcoming Events
February 21, 2023