3 Ways to Embrace AI for a Competitive Advantage in the Cleaning Industry

May 31, 2023
AI Straight Talk

Right now, it seems like everyone is talking about artificial intelligence (AI)—and like everything in life, it has its good and bad sides. How can you, as a cleaning professional, take advantage of the positive things it has to offer?

In this episode of Straight Talk!, ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross talks to Dean Mercado, CEO of Online Marketing Muscle, about three specific strategies that can help you leverage AI for your business.

“Those who ignore [AI],” warns Mercado, “you’re ignoring it at your own peril.”

To learn what three strategies are, watch the latest episode of Straight Talk! below!

Click and Watch:

You can also listen to the full conversation via our Cleanfax Podcast here:


For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the  Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

