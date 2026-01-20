1-800-Packouts Advises Homeowners on Frozen Pipe Risks

January 20, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Woman looking at damage after a water pipe leak at home
Woman looking at damage after a water pipe leak at home

As temperatures plunge, homeowners throughout the country experience a heightened risk of frozen and burst pipes, and with it greater danger of household flooding. 1-800-Packouts reveals best practices to mitigate risk through proactive prevention.

Water expands by up to 9% when it freezes, and significant expansion can cause pipes to rupture. When this happens, it can release hundreds of gallons of water into walls, ceilings and living spaces. This may result in all types of property damage, from damaged wood flooring to excessive mold and mildew formation. Household items, whether clothing, books or expensive electronics, may also be damaged.

“Burst pipes can have dramatic financial consequences, which is to say nothing of the stress and disruption that homeowners experience,” said Stefan Figley, 1-800-Packouts president. “Frozen pipe and water damage claims make up about a quarter of all homeowner’s claims filed each year. The good news is that property loss due to frozen plumbing is usually preventable, assuming homeowners do a little bit of advance preparation.”

Specific actions that can lower the risk of burst pipes and household flooding include:

  • Ensure adequate insulation for all exposed pipes, including exposed piping inside cabinetry or under sinks.
  • Disconnect and store all outdoor hoses, and attach an insulated cover to all external hose bibs.
  • Seal any air leaks around doors or windows.
  • When extreme or sudden temperature drops are anticipated, allow the faucets to drip slightly, keeping water moving through the pipes.

Even with the right preventive steps, damage may still occur. In these scenarios, swift action is critical. Homeowners should shut off their main water supply and contact a contents restoration professional immediately.

“Keep emergency contact information, including insurance claims details, readily available,” Figley said. “Preparedness isn’t just a matter of prevention; it’s also about being ready to respond.”

