The Human Side of Trauma Cleanup

July 1, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Jordan Frady

When tragedy strikes, cleaning the scene is only part of the job.

In this episode, we sit down with Jordan Frady, a seasoned trauma cleanup expert with First Onsite Property Restoration, to explore the emotional intelligence and compassion needed to help families during their most difficult moments.

From crime scenes to biohazards, this conversation reveals the unseen human element behind trauma remediation—and why empathy is just as important as PPE.

Experience how crisis response professionals bring dignity, calm, and care to every cleanup.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

