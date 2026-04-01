Survey Reveals High Satisfaction Among PuroClean’s Female Franchise Owners

April 1, 2026Cleanfax Staff
PuroClean

PuroClean was also recognized by Franchise Business Review as a 2026 Top Franchise for Women, showcasing not only PuroClean’s commitment to growth, but also how the brand supports and empowers women in a male dominated industry.

“These recognitions reflect what I’ve experienced firsthand within PuroClean,” said Melissa Wittig, PuroClean franchise owner with locations in Lynnwod and Tacoma, Washington. “As a woman in franchising, it’s especially meaningful to be part of a brand that not only continues to expand, but also creates an environment where women are supported, valued and empowered to succeed.”

Margaret Chebat, PuroClean vice president of franchise engagement, shared her perspective on the brand’s continued focus on growth and support for franchise owners: “Recognition like this shows that the systems and support we provide truly empower our franchise owners. Seeing them succeed and grow motivates our team to keep raising the bar.”

PuroClean was among 330 franchise brands, representing nearly 8,550 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the Top Franchises for Women. Franchise Owners were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions covering key areas such as leadership, training and support, financial opportunity and work/life balance.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2026 Top Franchises for Women.

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