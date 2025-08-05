Subcontracting Smarts: Stay Ahead of COIs and Turn Insurance Audits into an Advantage

August 5, 2025Cleanfax Staff
Laura Bianchini, Jeffrey Upmalis

Subcontracting can fuel business growth — but it also brings risks, especially when it comes to insurance. In this episode, we explore how commercial cleaning companies can protect themselves when hiring subcontractors and what the insurance industry can do to support those efforts.

Our guests, a cleaning company vice president and an insurance expert, explain what insurance audits look for, how to manage Certificates of Insurance (COIs), and how to avoid costly mistakes.

If you’re subcontracting work or planning to, this interview will help you stay smart, compliant, and protected.

For more video content by Cleanfax, check out the Cleanfax Video page and start learning invaluable cleaning and restoration tips today.

Subscribe or update your subscription to Cleanfax.

Become an ISSA member to manage and grow your restoration company

ISSA membership provides unparalleled opportunities to improve your operations, boost your profits, and make valuable connections. Learn more about the benefits that are in store for you as an ISSA member by viewing the ISSA membership form page today!

Read Cleanfax Staff's Posts

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

Follow Cleanfax Staff

Related Posts

Will Tygart

Bot vs. Human: Future-Proofing Content in an AI World

Business Management & Operations / Video
Troy Harrison

The Power of Speed: Turn Incoming Leads into Instant Wins

ISSA / Video
Gamifying Training 800x533

Gamifying Worker Training to Boost Effectiveness in Field Services

ISSA / Video / Webinar
ISSA Logo

ISSA Launches Consulting Services for Cleaning Industry

Business Management & Operations / ISSA / News
Laura Craven

How to Create Your Very Own AI Assistant

ISSA / Video
Tom Shay

Taking Control of Your Financial Future and Leadership Success: ISSA Show Sneak Peek

ISSA / Video

Share This Article

Join Our Newsletter

Expert Videos

Popular Content

Screenshot

Concrete Wars: Go to Battle With Ameripolish on Your Side

CoreLogic Straighttalk 800

Efficiency Meets Innovation: CoreLogic Revolutionizes Water Damage Restoration With Mitigate

ServiceMonster

ServiceMonster: All-in-One Client and Job Management Platform Built for Carpet and Floor Cleaners

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation

Masters in Restoration Pricing & Documentation: How to Turbocharge Your Restoration Project Strategies

Erin Hynum

Revolutionizing Restoration: Introducing the DryMAX XL Pro Dehumidifier

Polls

From a marketing angle, how do you approach the busy back-to-school and fall cleaning season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...