Subcontracting Smarts: Stay Ahead of COIs and Turn Insurance Audits into an Advantage

Subcontracting can fuel business growth — but it also brings risks, especially when it comes to insurance. In this episode, we explore how commercial cleaning companies can protect themselves when hiring subcontractors and what the insurance industry can do to support those efforts.

Our guests, a cleaning company vice president and an insurance expert, explain what insurance audits look for, how to manage Certificates of Insurance (COIs), and how to avoid costly mistakes.

If you’re subcontracting work or planning to, this interview will help you stay smart, compliant, and protected.

