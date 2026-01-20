Restoration Management Co. Appoints Adrian Frank as Chief of Staff

Restoration Management Co. (RMC) appointed Adrian Frank as chief of staff, a strategic leadership addition focused on enhancing consistency, efficiency, and technical expertise for RMC and its clients.

As RMC grows nationally, this reflects the company’s deliberate focus on maintaining and strengthening client support.

“RMC has a well-deserved reputation for responsiveness and quality, and our focus remains on consistently delivering that experience for every client,” said Blake Takata, RMC chief operating officer. “Adrian brings a rare combination of hands-on restoration experience, technical expertise, and strategic insight that all RMC clients have learned to expect from the company.”

Adrian brings decades of experience across restoration, insurance, and consulting, including owning and managing a successful restoration company followed by more than 20 years in the consulting industry. He holds advanced technical credentials, including Triple Master certifications in Water, Fire & Smoke, and Textile Restoration.

“I’m excited to join RMC at a time when the company is thoughtfully investing in its people and processes,” Adrian said. “Spending time with teams, understanding current process, expanding learning and development tools, and building on what already works well will allow us to create practical improvements that ultimately benefit our team and our clients – through efficiency, clarity, and consistent results.”

Adrian will work directly with our teams to strengthen the systems that help us respond quickly, communicate clearly, and deliver dependable results for our clients and partners.

With this appointment, RMC continues to focus on sustainable growth, operational discipline, and delivering dependable, high-quality restoration services for its clients.