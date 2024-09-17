Register Today for Our Free Webinar: Taking It Outside: Best Practices for Exterior Maintenance

Facility managers know that maintenance extends beyond the interior walls of a building. From roofs and facades to sidewalks and landscapes, exterior maintenance is a complex job.

Taking It Outside, a free webinar presented by Cleaning & Maintenance Management (CMM) on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. CT, will provide strategies for keeping up with routine exterior tasks, as well as tips on common repairs and best practices for preventative maintenance.

During this fast-paced, one-hour interactive session, you will learn:

Safe window washing practices.

Landscaping do’s and don’ts.

Graffiti removal tips.

Pressure washing protocols.

Preventative maintenance strategies for roofs and exterior walls.

Sidewalk, driveway, and parking lot upkeep.

Best practices for other exterior maintenance tasks.

The webinar will conclude with a Q&A session, where you can ask the panelists your most challenging questions. The expert panel for this webinar includes:

Kathleen Misovic (moderator), CMM Managing Editor

Sarah Lampe, DMS Facility Services sales and account manager

​​​​​Marcelo Essabba, Hard Rock Stadium, senior director of housekeeping

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn exterior maintenance strategies from the experts. Register for CMM’s free webinar today.

This webinar is brought to you by Sunbelt Rentals.