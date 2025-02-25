Recruitment Done Right: Hiring and Retention Tips for Business Success

Finding the right employees isn’t just about filling positions—it’s about attracting and retaining top talent that will help your business thrive.

In this episode of Straight Talk!, featuring Violand Management Associates founder Chuck Violand, we explore key strategies for recruitment and employment promotion to help you stand out as an employer of choice.

You will learn how to craft job listings that work, the biggest hiring mistakes to avoid, how to showcase your company culture and brand, effective recruitment marketing strategies, and more.

