The photo contest winner this month is Rick Lewis of Lewis Carpet Cleaners in Redwood City, CA. His company will receive a chemical prize package from Solutions by Steam Pros worth $250.

Rick describes this particular job: “We had a client bring in this area rug, and she wanted to know if there was any hope in getting it to look better. We explained she could probably buy a new one for the same price as the cleaning. She said the area rug had sentimental value and asked us to do the best we could. We used our Rug Badger to remove dry soiling, vacuumed both sides, pre-sprayed with Procyon, shampooed with MasterBlend Oriental Rug Shampoo, cleaned and rinsed both sides with our HydraMaster CDS, applied fiber rinse, groomed it, and hung it to dry. The client was so happy, she had a tear in her eye when she picked it up.”

DID YOU KNOW

There is no such thing as true “dry” carpet cleaning, compared to “dry” upholstery cleaning. Dry solvent usage for carpet is limited to spot and stain removal, while dry solvent usage is acceptable for overall upholstery cleaning — with proper ventilation and personal protective equipment of course.

Although some consumers may claim they sense a formaldehyde odor with new carpet, the carpet manufacturing industry claims no formaldehyde is used in production.