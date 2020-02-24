The photo contest winner this month is Jason A. DePriest of Premier Performance Carpet Cleaning in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. His company will receive a Visa gift card worth $250 for restoring a dining room carpet following an unexpected pet-spot problem

I received a text really early in the morning from a client who had a pet-spot emergency. When she sent me a picture (of what I could only assume was a murder scene!), she quickly explained her dog had surgery on its tail and then chewed open the wound. We had cleaned the carpet about a month prior and Scotchgarded everything, so I knew we had a chance. We used Bio Pro 10K with PureO2 and an acidic rinse, and we used a HydraMaster Titan and extracted with an Evolution wand. The process took nearly an hour. When it was finished, all of us stood back in disbelief.

DID YOU KNOW

When extracting rugs after a water loss, it’s important to know what kinds of rugs you’re dealing with for better handling. For instance, silk rugs are less damaged by extraction through a nylon screen. Other fiber types have particulars, too.

Learn more about water-damaged rugs at www.cleanfax.com/rugs-and-floods.