Participate in the 2026 Restoration Benchmarking Survey

March 19, 2026Cleanfax Staff
Survey

Curious about where your company stands this year? Find out by taking just a few minutes to complete the 2026 Cleanfax Restoration Benchmarking Survey. The insights you gain will give your business a clear snapshot of its current performance.

Spend just 15 minutes on the survey (with some optional questions), and you will help shape the future of the industry. As a thank you, you will receive the full survey results and a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. Begin the survey below, and thank you for making a difference.

Your anonymous input as industry leaders will help us create a comprehensive report packed with valuable statistics and insights that you and your peers can rely on for years ahead.

Seize this exclusive opportunity to share your voice and enter to win a fantastic prize. Click the link below to get started.

From the whole Cleanfax team, thank you for your participation!

Use This Link to Take the Survey

This survey closes on May 8, 2026.

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