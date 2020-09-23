NORTHBROOK, IL—September 23, 2020—ISSA’s Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) will hold a two-hour virtual carpet care certification workshop, “Key Elements to Superior Carpet Care Virtual Workshop,” taught by carpet cleaning industry veteran Jeff Cross on Monday, November 9 from 12-2 p.m. ET.

This workshop aims to empower facility service providers to train their staff on the ins and outs of professional carpet care, including spotting and stain removal, daily care, interim maintenance techniques, and deep cleaning using extraction.

Registration is available now.

Cross is the editorial director of ISSA Media, which includes Cleanfax, Cleaning and Maintenance Management, and ISSA Today magazines, and all related digital publications and products. He is the previous owner of a successful cleaning and restoration firm. He also works as a trainer and consultant for business owners, managers, and front-line technicians and is an IICRC-approved instructor.

Upon completion of this course, attendees will have the knowledge to sit for CMI Carpet Care Certification, which applies to managers, front-line workers, and supervisors utilizing cleaning techniques to care for carpets in private and public facilities. Supply-chain professionals are also encouraged to participate to benefit their facility service provider customers.

Attendees will receive the ISSA Cleaning Management Institute Carpet Care handbook and be able to take the online exam to earn CMI certification. This course is a CMI-verified course compliant with the ISSA Training Standard.

The Key Elements to Superior Carpet Care workshop is an extension of the ISSA Show North America 2020 Virtual Experience, which will take place November 16-19, though the workshop incurs an independent registration fee of $175 for ISSA members and $350 for non-members.

