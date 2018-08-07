TAMARAC, FL — August 5, 2018 — Restoration industry franchisor PuroClean will award one U.S. military veteran a free franchise location by covering the initial franchise fee. Applications or nominations are due by September 10, and the winner will be announced in early November.

While PuroClean is known for its “dedication to creating a profitable entrepreneurial opportunity for veterans,” especially after it was named earlier this year as to the Military Times “Best Franchises” list, this is the first time the company has offered this big opportunity. All active duty and reserve members are eligible for the award, as well as those who have retired or been honorably discharged.

“Military veterans have sacrificed so much for our country, and we want to offer them the opportunity to have a great second career,” said Steve White, President and Chief Operating Officer of PuroClean. “Veterans have proven themselves to be strong leaders, know how to follow the processes set up by a franchise system, work until the job is done, and have ultimately become some of our top franchise owners. We hope that by offering this opportunity to win a free franchise, veterans across the country see what life after service can be like as a successful entrepreneur.”

Apply or nominate a veteran at BeAPuroVet.com by September 10. Applications must include a resume and business plan for running a successful business. A group of PuroClean executives will evaluate submitted business plans and grade them on profitability, preparedness, and his or her overall business acumen. The veterans with the top five grades will then be invited to meet with White, a former Captain in the United States Army, and member of the International Franchise Association’s VetFran committee.

The winner of the PuroClean franchise will be announced on the Lifetime Network’s Military Makeover: Operation Career in early November. The show that helps to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country.

Doug Baillie, a military veteran and PuroClean franchise owner in Arizona since 2013, said his military experience has laid a strong foundation for his transition into entrepreneurship. “After spending 30 years in the Navy, I felt prepared for my second career as a PuroClean franchise owner,” said Baillie. “Being a PuroClean franchise owner is like being the captain of your own ship, and just like in the Navy, there is always backup. I know if I ever need anything or have a question, I can count on the corporate team and other PuroClean franchise owners to provide guidance. Owning my own business has also given me the fulfilling opportunity to employ veterans who are looking for their second act.”

In addition to the opportunity to win a free franchise, PuroClean offers veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces a discounted rate in which they save $12,500 off the franchise fees through the PuroVet program. PuroClean has also secured additional savings for veterans from equipment vendors and MatchU Franchising, who will reduce their commission by 25 percent for all veterans the company matches with PuroClean. All new franchise owners also benefit from training at the $1.2 million state-of-the-art training facility, the largest territories in the industry, and several financing options.

For more information on the PuroVet program, and to apply to win a free PuroClean franchise, please visit BeAPuroVet.com.