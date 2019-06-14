TAMARAC, FL—June 14, 2019—PuroClean, a restoration and remediation franchise, conducted the largest-ever signing of the U.S. Military Statement of Support Program during its 24th annual convention in Detroit. Led by Chris Sanford, a Rhode Island-based Navy reservist who opened his PuroClean franchise in October 2007, the ceremony included more than 140 members of the PuroClean team.

The Statement of Support Program is the cornerstone of the Employer Support of The Guard & Reserves (ESGR)®. The intent of the program is to increase employer support for employee participation in the military. Currently, around 15 percent of PuroClean franchise owners and team members have a background in military service, including Steve White, PuroClean president and COO, who is a veteran U.S. Army Captain.

“It is an absolute honor to be part of this special milestone, joining members of the PuroClean family to show our support for the United States military—many of whom have themselves served or continue to serve,” said Mark W. Davis, chairman and CEO of PuroClean. “As an organization, we are deeply passionate about supporting military veterans. We remain steadfast in our commitment to offering innovative opportunities to this very deserving community, and we are hopeful this symbolic gesture helps raise awareness and support in new ways.”

As part of the presentation, Sanford awarded Christopher Bajakian, a well-respected lead technician from his office, with the Patriot Award to commemorate his efforts during Sanford’s 18-month deployment to Uganda in 2011. The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of benefits, including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and leaves of absence. Bajakian was nominated for this award for his help holding the business together, providing extra support, and ensuring the community received excellent service.

PuroClean and partner company, Signal Restoration Services, were also honored during the session with the Seven Seals Award, presented by Bruce Townshend, Chief, Employer Outreach at the ESGR. The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative or support that promotes and strengthens the ESGR mission. The award was accepted by Steve White, Mark W. Davis, and Frank Torre, PuroClean’s vice chairman, on behalf of both companies.

“We are honored to be recognized by the ESGR for the work we do to promote and support PuroClean franchise owners and team members who serve or have served their country,” said White. “As a veteran myself, I see first-hand the value that a military career can bring to a restoration franchise, including unparalleled leadership skills, team-oriented values, and a commitment to serving others.”

PuroClean offers numerous programs in support of military veterans. Last month, the company announced the launch of its second annual PuroVet free franchise giveaway for veterans seeking a jump-start to their entrepreneurial career. One winner will have his or her $50,000 initial franchise fee covered. Military veterans—including all active duty, reserve, honorably discharged, and retired personnel—can apply or be nominated by members of the public at BeAPuroVet.com until early October.

PuroClean also offers all veterans a discounted rate of 25% off the initial franchise fee and has secured additional savings from national vendors for products and services, as well as from MatchU Franchising, who reduces their commission by 25 percent for all veterans the company matches with PuroClean.