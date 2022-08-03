The ISSA Show North America 2022 will be heading to Chicago from October 10-13. This year’s show has plenty of options for attendees over the 3 days: exhibits, meeting hubs, pavilions, theaters, the ISSA Resource Center, and more! To prepare for this educational and invigorating event, we at Cleanfax have sat down with some of the amazing ISSA Show North America Spotlight Speakers to provide a sneak peek into this year’s insightful courses and the experts running them! But first, let’s take a look at some of the things you can expect at this year’s show below.

Here are just a few of the perks you can expect:

600+ exhibitors from 20 countries spanning 250,000 square feet of exhibit space

8 Specialized Show Floor Pavilions

On-floor education in the Solve for X and Facility Solutions Theater

ISSA Sports Bar Sponsored by Spartan Chemical Co., Inc.

Registration is now open for this exciting industry event and those who register from now until August 31st will receive The Early Bird registration discount, so make sure to sign up NOW!

There are two registration options, but the All-Access Pass is highly recommended for its many EXCLUSIVE features.

Take a look at some of the exclusive All-Access Pass benefits below:

4-Day Education Pass (70+ Sessions)

Lunch-and-Learn

Innovation Happy Hour

ISSA Welcome Reception

Spotlight Speakers

Expo Hall Networking Events

Cocktails and Conversation Roundtable Event

To ensure you get your ISSA Show 2022 Chicago pass before they all sell out, register NOW!

Exclusive ISSA Show Speaker Sneak Peeks with Cleanfax

Now that you know more about what lies in store for this industry show, it’s time we highlight a view of the experts you will have the privilege to learn from with an All-Access Pass to the Chicago event:

Terry Resnick on Why Successful Businesses Ultimately Fail: How to Avoid Becoming a Statistic: